Providence Homes Earns Two National Energy-Efficiency Recognitions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacksonville's Providence Homes recently added two new entries to its energy-efficiency résumé: a Housing Innovation Award from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and an Indoor airPLUS Leader Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Providence Homes' Sean Junker (center) and Charles Roberts (right) accepted the EPA's 2022 Indoor airPLUS award and the 2022 Housing Innovation Award at the Energy & Environmental Building Alliance (EEBA) High Performance Home Building Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona earlier this month. (PRNewswire)

Housing Innovation Award

The 2022 Housing Innovation Award recognizes the very best in innovation and achievement on the path to Zero Energy Ready Homes™. Providence received the award at the Energy & Environmental Building Alliance (EEBA) High Performance Home Building Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona. The award is the highest honor builders can receive for constructing Zero Energy Ready Homes. These high-performance homes are so energy efficient—often 40 to 50% more efficient than typical new homes—that they can offset most or all the energy they consume with a renewable energy system.

Providence Homes President & COO Sean Junker received the award on behalf of the company at the summit.

EPA Indoor airPLUS

Providence Homes has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a recipient of the 2022 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award. This annual award recognizes market-leading organizations who promote safer, healthier, and more comfortable indoor environments by participating with Indoor airPLUS and offering enhanced indoor air quality protections for new home buyers.

Indoor airPLUS was created on the foundation of the EPA's ENERGY STAR Residential New Homes Program and encourages builders and raters to go further with construction practices to help minimize exposure to airborne pollutants and contaminants. Homes that earn this label offer superior comfort, durability, indoor air quality, and peace of mind for their home buyers.

"We take pride in being Jacksonville's leader in energy-efficient home construction," said Junker. "Being recognized by the DOE, EPA and EEBA is validation that we are on the right track to build homes the right way - now and in the future."

About Providence Homes | myprovidencehome.com

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Providence Homes is committed to providing the highest standards of residential construction in northeast Florida. As one of Jacksonville's only 100-percent ENERGY STAR® Certified home builders, Providence Homes pledges to make a difference in the industry by building every home with the same detail and commitment to excellence as they would with their own. Since becoming an ENERGY STAR® partner, Providence Homes has built more than 1,900 ENERGY STAR® homes helping Jacksonville families save more than $7 million in energy bills.

