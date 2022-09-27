Sciwind Biosciences and SynerK Enter into Research Partnership to Discover and Develop Novel siRNA Therapeutics

The partnership combines Sciwind's expertise in disease biology and clinical development capabilities with SynerK's proprietary conjugate-based siRNA delivery technology and expertise in developing RNAi therapeutics

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciwind Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease,and SynerK, a leading RNAi therapeutics discovery and development company, announced today that they have entered into a research partnership to jointly discover and develop new therapeutics based on small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to treat liver and metabolic diseases marked by unmet medical needs.

This partnership will bring together the expertise of the two companies in the discovery and development of innovative therapies against important human diseases. Through this collaboration, the two companies will work together to identify new therapeutic targets that play critical roles in disease biology for a broad range of liver and metabolic diseases and to discover and develop novel siRNA therapeutics against these targets.

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with the SynerK team and utilize SynerK's proprietary siRNA technology platform to discover new therapies to treat chronic diseases for which effective treatments are still urgently needed," said Dr. Weidong Zhong, President of Sciwind Biosciences. "This research partnership will provide exciting opportunities for both companies to explore new disease targets or targets that have not been successfully modulated through conventional therapeutic modalities, such as protein or small molecule drugs."

"We are excited to enter into this collaborative research agreement with Sciwind, an industry leader in the discovery and development of innovative therapies for metabolic disease. Sciwind's deep insight and knowledge in disease biology is invaluable for this collaboration as we develop new RNA-based therapeutics to treat diseases that were previously untreatable. SynerK was founded by a team of industry veterans with deep expertise in oligonucleotide-based technology and broad experience across all phases of siRNA therapeutics development. The team has developed a proprietary delivery technology platform demonstrating high delivery efficiency to targeted human cells and a good safety profile both in vitro and in vivo. Using this platform, SynerK has advanced multiple siRNA-based drug candidates with first-in-class or best-in-class potential into preclinical development," said Dr. Wayne Jiang, co-founder of SynerK. "By utilizing our proprietary siRNA technology platforms, we will work with Sciwind team to explore new opportunities to discover siRNA therapeutics to help patients with unmet medical needs."

About Sciwind

Sciwind Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease. Its product pipeline consists of potentially first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates. Sciwind has developed multiple proprietary technologies, including oral peptide and inhaled protein therapeutic delivery platforms and identified a series of drug candidates based on these core platform technologies. For more information, visit www.sciwindbio.com .

About SynerK

SynerK Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. SynerK has three R&D centers located in Boston, USA, Suzhou and Beijing, China. SynerK's founders are seasoned industry experts in the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics. SynerK aims to build a world-class RNA-target therapeutics company and treat diseases that have previously been difficult or impossible to treat through traditional approaches. For more information, visit www.synerk.com .

