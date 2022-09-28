Acumatica Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing

Cloud ERP Provider Wins Two Business Intelligence Group 2022 Stratus Awards

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been named a winner of two Business Intelligence Group (BIG) 2022 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing: Cloud Disruptor and Cloud Integrator. This year is the second consecutive year the company has earned the Cloud Integrator award.

Acumatica acknowledges that businesses are staggering under the burden of economic pressures and need modern solutions that help them navigate complex market challenges. Acumatica equips customers with cloud-based and AI-enabled tools that allow them to run their businesses effectively and efficiently despite uncertainty.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Cloud Disruptor and Cloud Integrator," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "This accolade is a testament to our team's dedication to providing state-of-the-art cloud-based ERP software to our customers and empowering them to excel in today's business landscape. We are proud of our team's commitment to delivering top-performing cloud tools that prioritize customer satisfaction."

BIG identified the companies, products, and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

"Acumatica is at the forefront of the cloud, helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of BIG. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of society, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations, and executives."

Acumatica was born in the cloud, built to meet the ever-evolving needs of midmarket companies and their customers. The company has quickly become a leading business management solution by prioritizing usability and customer success.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

