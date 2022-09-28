GOODYEAR SURVEY UNCOVERS COLLEGE FOOTBALL'S TOUGHEST ROAD GAME ENVIRONMENTS, ASKS FANS TO WEIGH IN

Video starring Robert Griffin III and 'Road Tested' sweepstakes inspire fans to give their take on college football's most challenging road game environment

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This college football season, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is celebrating the fans and players that venture from their home stadiums to take on the challenges of road games each week. To gain an inside look at the drive it takes to win on the road, Goodyear and The Player's Tribune surveyed 68 former Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players to uncover college football's toughest road environments and fan traditions.

"Winning college football games is always hard, but it takes a special kind of preparation and confidence to overcome obstacles and outperform the opposition on the road," said Robert Griffin III, ESPN NFL and college football analyst and one of the former players surveyed. "Through partnering with Goodyear on this initiative, I'm excited to give fans an inside look at the road-game challenges their favorite teams and players experience each week."

In addition to the survey, Goodyear is bringing the debate on college football's toughest road environments to fans this season via The Goodyear Road Tested Sweepstakes. From now through Nov. 30, fans can share their opinions on the toughest road environment for a chance to win tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship and a tailgate experience in the most road-ready vehicle out there: the Goodyear EarthRoamer®.

"As a long-time college football sponsor, Goodyear has witnessed many of college football's biggest matchups and most historic rivalries over the years, and we know that road games are where grit is most tested," said Meg Lee, vice president of Marketing at Goodyear. "In spotlighting college football's toughest road environments, we'll help get fans and players alike ready for the challenges they may face on the road this season."

The following findings denote key highlights from the former player survey:

Toughest Road Game Environments: Respondents shared that the following college towns were the toughest road-game environments for visiting teams. When asked what factors contributed to their pick, 91% of respondents said fanbase and 53% said climate.

Happy Valley , Pennsylvania Baton Rouge, Louisiana Eugene, Oregon Columbus, Ohio ; Ann Arbor, Michigan ; Austin, Texas (three-way tie)

Toughest Road Game Traditions to Face: Of the many road team traditions and superstitions in college football, the following were named by former players as the most intimidating for visiting players:

Pink Locker Rooms in Iowa City "Jump Around" in Madison, Wisconsin "Enter Sandman" in Blacksburg, Virginia White Out in Happy Valley , Pennsylvania

Most Challenging College Town to Travel to: Former players named the following as the toughest towns to travel to, with "distance to opposing city" named as the top reason why:

Pullman, Washington Auburn, Alabama Columbia, Missouri Columbus, Ohio Boulder, Colorado

Best Traveling College Football Fanbase: These college towns were identified as having the best traveling fanbases for away games:

Columbus, Ohio Athens, Georgia Clemson, South Carolina Eugene, Oregon Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Fans can tune in to Goodyear's Road Tested video launching on Oct. 14 that relives one of college football's toughest road tests. In partnership with The Player's Tribune, the video spotlights Robert Griffin III and his iconic road win in 2010. Fans can view an initial teaser here.

To learn more about the Goodyear Road Tested fan sweepstakes and video series, please visit https://www.goodyear.com/en-US/company/college-football.

Survey Methodology

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and The Player's Tribune conducted an online survey among n = 68 former FBS college football players in the U.S. who played between the years 2001-2021. The survey was conducted on August 19-29, 2022 and has a margin of error of +/- 12 percentage at a 95 percent confidence level.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

To kick off its season long ‘Road Tested’ campaign, Goodyear and The Player’s Tribune surveyed 68 former FBS players to uncover college football’s toughest road environments and traditions. (1) Happy Valley, Pa. (2) Baton Rouge, La. (3) Eurgene, Ore. and (4) Columbus, Ohio; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Austin, Texas in a three-way tie were named the toughest places to play in college football. (The Player’s Tribune for Goodyear) (PRNewswire)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company