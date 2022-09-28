Holland Partner Group Promotes Shaun Smith to Senior Director of Investments

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Partner Group , a fully integrated real estate investment company, announces the promotion of Shaun Smith from the director of investment management to senior director of investments.

"Shaun has been a great team member for more than 10 years and we are excited to see his continued growth in leading our HPG investments team," said Craig Parker, Holland Partner Group's CEO.

Smith has more than 11 years of real estate experience and has been part of Holland Partner Group since 2011. He has helped underwrite more than $5B in development and acquisitions by leading Holland Partner Group's deal analytics and relationship management team. As part of his promotion, Smith's role is expanding to include responsibility for external equity partner relationships, transaction activities, and debt relationships. He will now report directly to Matt Eilen, Holland Partner Group's COO. Before joining Holland Partner Group, Smith worked with Golden & Company, LLP. Smith is a Certified Public Accountant with a degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Washington State University.

Founded in 2001, Holland Partner Group (HPG) is a fully integrated real estate investment company developing high-quality investment properties in the Western United States, with expertise in development, construction, acquisition, redevelopment, and property management. HPG creates sustainable, socially connected and vibrant communities to work, live and enjoy life. The company's seasoned 750-plus-member team creates innovative, quality, and value-driven residential and commercial projects, championing every phase of development and construction of its mixed-use properties, including residential, office, parking garages and retail assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., HPG has offices in Denver, Seattle, Northern California, Los Angeles, and San Diego. For more information, visit www.hollandpartnergroup.com .

