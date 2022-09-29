Match Group Appoints Linda Kim as Chief Operating Officer of Hyperconnect

DALLAS and SEOUL, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced that Linda Kim will serve as Chief Operating Officer of Hyperconnect, its leading social discovery and video technology company, effective October 3. At Hyperconnect, Ms. Kim will partner closely with the current leadership to oversee all Hyperconnect's business operations, with a focus on growth and new initiatives, driving further integration of Hyperconnect's technologies throughout the Match Group brands.

Ms. Kim most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and a founding member at HAUS LABS by Lady Gaga, where she helped raise Series A funding, ran direct-to-consumer and Amazon sales channels, designed and implemented new product development processes and operating procedures, managed worldwide logistics, and more. She has also spent significant time in leading roles at The Honest Company, Zynga, Apple, and Nokia.

"Linda has deep experience working closely with mobile app developers and creating new features as the apps grow and evolve," said Bernard Kim, CEO of Match Group. "We are poised for some exciting growth at Hyperconnect and across our portfolio and Linda will be a key leader to help us execute our plans for more integration opportunities between Match Group and Hyperconnect."

In the coming quarters, Hyperconnect is aiming to bolster the international growth of its core products, Azar and Hakuna. Match Group has recently integrated Hyperconnect's audio and video technologies into several of its brands, including Meetic, Match and Pairs.

"Linda has a remarkable track record of driving growth for companies across numerous industries, and we're thrilled to have her join the team," said Sam Ahn, Co-Founder and CEO of Hyperconnect. "Her experience in building mobile apps coupled with running business operations will be huge assets to help us achieve our short and long-term goals."

Ms. Kim holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Based in South Korea, Hyperconnect employs more than 400 people, of which approximately half are top-tier engineers, and operates two social discovery apps: Azar® and Hakuna Live™. Azar® offers 1:1 live video and voice chat with a strong presence across Asia and growing in Europe. Hakuna Live™, which launched in 2019, provides one to many or group live video and audio with a highly engaged user base in South Korea, Japan and other markets across Asia.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Hinge®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, OurTime®, Azar®, Hakuna Live™, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

