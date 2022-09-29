National Smarties Day Launches on October 2

National Smarties Day kicks off with support for classrooms in need and a #SmartiesChallenge on TikTok

UNION, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October 2, 2022, will be the first National Smarties Day, a day to celebrate the sweet legacy of an iconic candy and its founder's vision to inspire life-long learning.

Smarties candies have been enjoyed by generations of Americans for nearly 75 years. The company was founded in 1949 by Edward Dee, who was born on October 2, 1924, and came to the United States by boat with two machines and a mission to bring his family's candy making tradition to the USA. He fulfilled his dream and created the enduring classic, and Halloween staple, Smarties candy. Today, more than two billion Smarties rolls are made each year, with machines running 24 hours per day in two candy factories.

Smarties Candy Company is a woman-run, New Jersey based family business, now headed by the founder's grand-daughters, co-presidents Jessica Dee Sawyer, Sarah Dee, and Liz Dee. As fifth-generation candy makers, the co-presidents have launched new candy items, added solar power to their NJ based facility, and improved their production processes with a commitment to keep their manufacturing in North America.

"National Smarties Day is meaningful because we honor Edward Dee's American dream come true while celebrating the one and only Smarties candy roll," says co-president Jessica Dee Sawyer. "With a donation to support classrooms in need and the #SmartiesChallenge launch on TikTok, we commemorate National Smarties Day, 2022!"

Smarties Candy Company is celebrating National Smarties Day with a $25,000 donation to public school classrooms in need through DonorsChoose. 2022 marks ten years of support through the Smarties Think initiative, totaling $250,000 for students and teachers.

The company has launched a #SmartiesChallenge on TikTok, asking fans to "do something smart with Smarties" to win a year's supply of candy for two winners and a friend. The challenge was kicked off with a "Smarties Caviar" video by Michael Ligier, who shared the sponsored post with his three million TikTok followers on Tuesday.

