Radiance Technologies Switches to Unanet for GovCon ERP and CRM

Streamlined integration, automation and a customer service team that truly listened were top reasons for the change

DULLES, Va., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCon), today announced that Radiance Technologies, a Huntsville, Ala.-based firm that develops solutions for defense, intelligence and civilian clients like the U.S. Army and U.S. Airforce, is replacing its legacy ERP system with Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM to provide a robust end-to-end solution that will help streamline processes and reduce manual errors in their business. Radiance has already started an implementation plan that Unanet tailored to fit their needs.

After an annual review of all its business and technology tools, Radiance, an employee-owned company with approximately 1,000 employees, determined that its legacy ERP provider was actually making their business processes more cumbersome and less efficient for their team.

"Our previous system included multiple software tools, but none of them were fully integrated and automated. As a result, we were spending a lot of time taking data out of one system through downloads, and entering or importing it into another system," said Paige Nix, chief financial officer at Radiance. Radiance's teams also experienced difficulties with functionality and technical issues such as upgrades that were hastily rolled out with errors in them.

After a search and review process for an enterprise-wide system, Radiance chose Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM for its ability to fully integrate and automate multiple tools with low implementation and maintenance time. In addition, Radiance received multiple referrals about Unanet from companies who shared how Unanet's customer service team listened and turned feedback into actionable results.

"We fully expect Unanet to make our processes more efficient through integration and automation, reduce the amount of time required to enter and review data and create smoother internal processes and workflows," said Nix. "For example, getting consultants and subcontractors to input their purchase order/invoice data into an efficient system will ensure all costs incurred each month are captured in our invoices. This will enhance our speed and visibility to project actuals -- creating one efficient solution for our subcontractors/consultants and our accounting team."

According to a recent annual survey of more than 1,100 GovCon customers, Unanet users are seeing a significant decrease in day sales outstanding (DSO) simply because of the reduction in errors that Unanet's ERP solution provides. More than 14% of users reported a DSO of 15 days or less.

More than 2,000 fast-growing GovCon companies have selected Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet for GovCon please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Radiance Technologies

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has approximately 1,000 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

