The TLC Foundation Launches BFRB Awareness Week 2022 with a New Accessible Website Translated in 5 Languages

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors (BFRBs) is proud to launch BFRB Awareness Week 2022 with a new website that includes accessibility adjustments to be seizure safe, ADHD friendly, and profiles for vision impairment, cognitive disabilities, and motor impairment. The new website also includes extensive health education resources for people experiencing BFRBs, family members, allies, school personnel, medical providers, and others interested in learning more about hair pulling, skin picking, nail biting, cheek biting, and associated behaviors.

BFRB Awareness Week is an annual celebration held October 1-7 that supports people who experience hair pulling, skin picking, and other associated behaviors.

The TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors (TLC) brings awareness and support to this underreported and misunderstood group of mental health disorders that impact approximately one in 20 Americans. Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors are complex medical diagnoses that affect children and adults alike, and often cause shame, isolation, and emotional distress. Yet despite their prevalence, these behaviors are rarely discussed in the general public.

"TLC is proud to launch the largest-ever BFRB Awareness Week with a brand new website that captures the essence of the BFRB community," commented Jen Monteleone, Interim Executive Director of The TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors.

This year's BFRB Awareness Week is the largest-ever produced in the history of TLC, with 21 events over seven days, including a Wishcircle with Alexa Fischer, Strala Yoga with Tara Stiles, a TLC Talk with actress Violet Young from the Hulu series, 'Life & Beth', and a virtual fundraising concert featuring headliner Jason Cropper, founding member of Weezer.

BFRB Awareness Week 2022 is sponsored by PsycTech, Ltd. (stoppulling.com, stoppicking.com), HairClub, Shanthi Memorial Fund, and Rogers Behavioral Health.

The TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors (TLC), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the world's leading authority on hair pulling, skin picking, nail biting, cheek biting and associated behaviors. TLC serves the community through advocacy, awareness, connection, health education, celebration, and equitable access to effective evidence-based treatments.

