DeepIntent Recognized as a Best Place to Work by Crain's New York Business

Company to be featured Oct. 3 in the New York's Most Respected Employers Issue

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the leading healthcare advertising technology company built to improve better patient health and business outcomes, is pleased to be ranked no. 28 by Crain's New York Business amongst the 100 Best Places to Work in New York City in the Large Employer Category.

In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain's surveyed more than 20,000 employees across all five boroughs on the types of work atmospheres, leadership styles, opportunities for mentorship and professional growth, traditional benefits, and atypical "work perks" that make a company a great place to work.

"DeepIntent was founded with a mission to improve patient outcomes through the artful use of advertising, data science, and real-world clinical data. As CEO, my proudest accomplishment is the team we've built. Together, this incredible group of engineers, marketers, strategists, analysts, product developers, and operations professionals continues to push the healthcare industry forward by unlocking the value of data to deliver better patient outcomes," said CEO Chris Paquette. "We are thrilled to be recognized by Crain's as one of the leading employers in New York City and look forward to continuing building on the success of this outstanding team."

DeepIntent prides itself on offering an inclusive, welcoming work environment that enables its employees to be their whole selves and to do their best work. DeepIntent also offers very competitive compensation and benefits, including unlimited PTO, 401(k) matching, access to the company's equity program after a year of service, up to 16 weeks of paid parental leave, health insurance with free dental and vision plans, pet insurance, and more.

"This year's honorees represent world-class organizations that are at the forefront of their respective fields, ranging from companies and firms in consulting, data and digital media, consumer tech, healthcare, public relations, recruiting, real estate, law and financial services," said Crain's.

The ranking of the 100 top employers is available at crainsnewyork.com and in the October 3rd print issue of Crain's. For more information about DeepIntent's culture and available positions, visit www.deepintent.com/careers/ .

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is leading the healthcare advertising industry with data-driven solutions built for the future. Built purposefully for healthcare marketers, DeepIntent's platform is proven to drive higher audience quality and script lift, and enables marketers to plan, activate, measure, and optimize their campaigns all within a single platform. Conceived by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists, DeepIntent empowers nine of the top ten pharmaceutical companies and the leading healthcare advertising agencies to improve patient outcomes through the artful use of advertising, data science, and real-world health data. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About Crain's New York Business

Crain's New York Business provides news, information, analysis and connections on all facets of New York through the prism of business. Through its daily news coverage on crainsnewyork.com , its weekly coverage in print, its newsmaker forums and topical events that bring together the city's diverse business communities, Crain's New York Business is the leading source of information on the New York economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city's growth.

