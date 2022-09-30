InventHelp Inventor Develops New Set of Safety Accessories for Bathtubs (SBT-112)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to cover the bathtub faucet, knobs and other hard surfaces to protect users against accidental bumps, slips and scrapes," said an inventor, from Sun City, Calif., "so I invented the TUB GLOVES. My design would provide temporary protection and could help to prevent more serious injuries."

The invention provides a new set of safety accessories for bathtubs. In doing so, it protects against the hard or sharp edges of a faucet, knobs/handles and tub edge. As a result, it helps to prevent injuries caused by bumps and falls and it enhances safety and comfort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

