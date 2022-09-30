Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award Nominee & 7x-Blues Music Award-Winning Pianist/Keyboardist & Vocalist VICTOR WAINWRIGHT & THE TRAIN on Sunday October 9 at 7:30 P.M.

GRAMMY® Award Nominee, 7x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 9x-Blues Music Award Nominated Blues Artist VICTOR WAINWRIGHT and his 6-piece Band (THE TRAIN) joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 44 Blues Music Award-Winners and 50 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists. Tickets for Victor Wainwright & The Train, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award Nominee, 7x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 9x-Blues Music Award Nominated Pianist/Keyboardist, Vocalist, and Composer VICTOR WAINWRIGHT and his band THE TRAIN on Sunday October 9 at 7:30 P.M. Victor Wainwright is a high-octane, dynamic performer with a large dose of soul. "Victor Wainwright is all about boogie woogie piano, deep soul, and a voice that recalls Dr. John at his best. He is a blues star, a tremendous player," raves CHICAGO BLUES GUIDE.

Victor Wainwright is a 5x-Winner of the "Pinetop Perkins Piano Player of the Year" at the Blues Music Awards (2013-14, 2017-18 & 2020)

In 2018, Wainwright and his band received a GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Contemporary Blues Album" for their self-titled work ('Victor Wainwright and The Train'). The album reached #1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart. In 2016, at the Blues Music Awards, Wainwright was awarded the highly coveted and prestigious "B.B. King Entertainer of the Year" and he and his band were awarded "Blues Band of the Year". Wainwright has been nominated 7 times for "Pinetop Perkins Piano Player of the Year" at the Blues Music Awards - winning 5 times (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, & 2020).

"Not only is Victor one of the greatest blues piano players in the business, he's also a world class entertainer and vocalist."

— Blues Revue Magazine

"Wainwright serves as an electrifying guide to a good time...meticulously conjuring raw soul and energy out of his acoustic piano...Every track is brilliant."

— Living Blues Magazine

"With the force of a racing locomotive, Wainwright and the Train put together an electrifying, feel-good record with plenty of heart and soul. The musicianship is downright exquisite on the 12 all-original tracks."

— Rock and Blues Muse ('Victor Wainwright & The Train' Album Review)

Victor Wainwright began his career with genuine rock n' roll honky-tonk, but since has broadened his artistic scope to include music representing virtually every corner of the blues. His dedication to musical discovery, sheer love for entertaining and an insatiable curiosity have led him to thrilling performances all around the world. A man of many talents and accolades, this questing artist continues build a stellar legacy.

