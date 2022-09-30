Stagwell (STGW) to Deliver Insights for CMOs on Unprecedented Political Media Spend and Untapped Power of Brand Fandom at Advertising Week New York

Lyft, McDonald's, SambaTV, to join Stagwell agencies Assembly and National Research Group on AWNY Stage

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced its second-annual sponsorship of Advertising Week New York, the world's largest annual gathering of marketing, media, and technology leaders. Stagwell will host two panels on the Advertising Week New York stage, sharing insider insights into the implications for brands of the explosion of political media spending and fresh insights from a new global survey on brand fandom.

The panels will feature experts from Stagwell's flagship omnichannel media agency Assembly and leading technology, content, and culture insights firm National Research Group (NRG):

Buzz & Devotion: The Fan Economy That Makes the Niche Mainstream in Today's Culture - Monday 10/17 @ 1:15p: Fan culture has a powerful impact on a brand's ascension into relevance, power and popularity. Informed by new, original research, we will bring brand experts from McDonald's together with NRG to explore the pathways for brands to successfully build and activate a fan community. Insights from NRG's latest thought leadership research will combine with lessons learned from the birthplace of fandom — sports and entertainment — to unlock powerful insights that help brands connect and grow their most devout and influential customers.

Talk Politics to Me: Why Every Brand Today Needs a Dose of Political Know-How- Thursday 10/20 @ 1:15p: Political is THE media story of Q4 2022, and it's never been a more critical time for all advertisers to know the rules of the game. Join Assembly, a global omnichannel media agency – with an only-of-its-kind full-service political strategy and media practice – and experts from Lyft and SambaTV for a discussion on the path forward for brands in a politically charged media environment and the convergence of political, advocacy, and commercial advertising.

Also at Advertising Week New York:

In addition to staged programming, Stagwell is proud to partner with Brand Innovators to deliver access to intimate thought leadership with leading CMOs and agency experts. Sign up to follow along with insights and other content from Advertising Week New York.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Press Contact:

Brandon Dixon

pr@stagwellglobal.com

