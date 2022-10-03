CollPlant to present at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CollPlant Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: CLGN), a regenerative and aesthetics medicine company developing innovative technologies and products for tissue regeneration and organ manufacturing, today announced that the Company's Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer Eran Rotem, will present a company overview at the Dawson James 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

Mr. Rotem's presentation will take place on Wednesday, October 12th at 14:00-14:25 PM ET.

Investors attending the event may request a one-on-one meeting through the conference coordinators.

About CollPlant

CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. The Company's products are based on its recombinant human collagen produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing, and are ushering in a new era in regenerative and aesthetic medicine.

At the beginning of 2021, CollPlant entered into a development and global commercialization agreement for dermal and soft tissue fillers with Allergan, an AbbVie company, the global leader in the dermal filler market. Later in 2021, CollPlant entered into a strategic co-development agreement with 3D Systems for a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures in combination with an implant.

For more information, visit http://www.collplant.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

