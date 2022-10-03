Duality announced the appointment of Dr. Yver as Chairman of SAB

PRINCETON, N. J. and SHANGHAI, SUZHOU, China, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Duality" or "the Company") today announced the appointment of Dr. Antoine Yver as Chairman of SAB. Dr. Antoine Yver will provide strategic advice and guidance for the Company's R&D and pipeline development to elevate the Company's innovation in the field of Antibody Drug Conjugates (the "ADC"), and support the Company's global development strategy.

Dr. Antoine Yver serves as Chairman of Development at Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. and also as an independent Director of the Board at Sanofi. Previously, Dr. Antoine Yver served as Executive Vice President, President and Global Head of Oncology R&D, and Chair of the Cancer Enterprise at Daiichi Sankyo, where his strategic leadership transformed Daiichi Sankyo from a small-molecule metabolic and cardiovascular drugmaker to an oncology biologics company. Dr Yver was the vision leader for Daiichi Sankyo's global development of oncology pipeline and his leadership was fundamental for the practice-changing success of ENHERTU®. Prior to Daiichi, he was Senior Vice President at AstraZeneca, where he led the development of the global oncology pipeline including TAGRISSO® and LYNPARZA®. In addition, he held various clinical development roles at Johnson & Johnson, Schering-Plough, Aventis Group and Rhone-Poulenc Rorer and in total has successfully developed and launched 11 new drug products.

Dr. Antoine Yver has more than 32 years of oncology development and clinical experience. Dr. Yver is a pediatric oncologist and holds an M.D. from Université Paris-Saclay. He obtained a Master's degree in Immunology from the University of Paris. He completed his medical training at the Hôpitaux de Paris (AIHP/ACCA Paris).

"We are delighted that Dr. Antoine Yver has joined Duality as Chair of our SAB. At present, the company has multiple next-generation ADC platforms with independent intellectual property rights, among which two assets under the DITAC (Duality Immune Toxin Antibody Conjugate) platform have entered the clinic trial phase I and shown excellent effectiveness and safety in MRCT. Dr. Yver brings his extensive and illustrious experience in oncology development and clinical practice to the Company and will contribute instrumentally to the drug development, clinical strategy and global collaboration for Duality. We look forward to working with Dr. Antoine Yver to drive the company's business development for bringing innovative drugs to patients around the world." said Dr. John Zhu, founder and CEO of Duality.

"Rejuvenated by new technology and disease understanding, ADCs have demonstrated tremendous therapeutic potential. I have no doubt ADC as a modality will benefit many more patients in the future. Capitalizing on next-generation ADC technology, DualityBio has developed a rich pipeline in a record time. Several programs have generated exciting preclinical and clinical data. I am happy to advise the company on future development of its pipeline, which hopefully over time will serve many patients in dire needs of new treatment options." said Dr. Antoine Yver.

About DualityBio

"To Translate Novel Modality into Reality". DualityBio is committed to developing novel modality drugs to fulfill the unmet medical needs for patients worldwide. Focusing on the oncology and autoimmune diseases, the company has built a novel internal pipeline including nearly 10 Best-in-Class and First-in-Class Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) molecules, of which several drug candidates gained IND approval in both China and United States, and entered the clinical trial stage. Leveraging - the decades of learning, a number of next-generation Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) technology platforms were established with global intellectual property rights. These include DITAC (Duality Immune Toxin Antibody Conjugate) with significantly improved therapeutic window and DIMAC (Duality Immune Modulating Antibody Conjugate) with superior efficacy than traditional biologics.

Duality Biologics was founded in January 2020 by Dr. John Zhu, a seasoned entrepreneur in the healthcare industry and led by an experienced management team with proven track record in discovering and developing novel medicines for global market. Duality is currently operating in both China and United States.

