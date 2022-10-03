ETi Solid State Lighting Introduces Light Fixtures with Plasma Disinfection Technology Proven to Kill Bacteria and Viruses, Including SARS-CoV-2, The Virus That Causes COVID-19

SilentAire Plasma Disinfection Light Fixtures are First to Utilize Patent-Pending "Cold" Plasma Bipolar Ionization Technology Proven to Actively Treat and Improve Indoor Air Quality

Revolutionary "Nature's Filter" plasma technology is an ideal solution for the safe disinfection of air in continuously occupied spaces

WHEELING, Ill., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETi Solid State Lighting Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of LED lighting systems and luminaires, today announced a new line of LED light fixtures proven to kill bacteria and viruses, including SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

SilentAire light fixtures with natural plasma technology are proven to kill bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

The SilentAire Plasma Disinfection Lighting product line is an innovative breakthrough in safe air disinfection technology. Combining ambient LED illumination with revolutionary patent-pending, built-in "cold" plasma bipolar ionization technology, the SilentAire plasma line-up includes LED flush mounts, down lights, flat panels, and more that are ideal for virtually any indoor residential, commercial, or industrial application. No special operation or installation is required for any of the fixtures, and they are all easily controlled by a standard wall switch. Standard features include dimmability, up to five color temperature selections (CCT), and multiple working mode options.

All SilentAire plasma products are safe for continuous use in occupied spaces and pose no risk to people, pets, or plants.

Independent third-party laboratory testing conducted by Innovative Bioanalysis in Costa Mesa, CA confirmed that SilentAire plasma disinfection light fixtures actively kill and inactivate viruses and bacteria at a kill rate of over 99.9%, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. *

"These lab results confirm that plasma technology is a safe and effective solution for improving air quality and reducing the spread of airborne pathogens. We're very excited about the application potential for the SilentAire plasma technology, as it can be applied to virtually any indoor environment," stated Eva Chan, CEO of ETi Solid State Lighting, Inc.

"Our plasma disinfection light fixtures essentially bring pristine mountain air, indoors. Ions have long been known as 'nature's filter' because of their ability to clear the air of airborne pathogens. Adding ions into a room immediately improves not just the air quality in terms of removing particles, pet dander, and dust, but it also removes odors and VOCs, in addition to killing bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19. Bipolar ionization is a safe, all-natural solution for improving air quality and reducing the spread of airborne pathogens."

Pathogens such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus survive on particles as small as 0.1 microns, rendering them nearly impossible to capture via standard and even HEPA filters. Plasma bipolar ionization technology is the only all-natural, safe air disinfection solution that successfully targets particles smaller than 0.3 microns. The patent-pending plasma technology utilized by ETi Solid State Lighting is the first of its kind to be effectively incorporated into light fixtures as an active air treatment solution.

SilentAire Plasma Disinfection Light Fixtures are now available and in stock via ETi Solid State Lighting commercial & retail channels. SilentAire fixtures have been granted EPA approval and registration (No.: 9917-CHN-1).

Key Takeaways

SilentAire plasma light fixtures by ETi Solid State Lighting combine traditional ambient illumination with active air disinfection via an internal patent-pending Plasma Technology generator

Patent-pending internal Plasma generator utilizes Cold Plasma BiPolar Ionization Technology to actively treat and disinfect air and kill bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2

SilentAire Plasma Disinfection Light Fixtures have been thoroughly tested and proven to kill bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, at a kill rate of +99.9%*

Independent third-party laboratory testing against SARS-CoV-2 was conducted by Innovative Bioanalysis in Costa Mesa, CA.

There are no risks associated with cold plasma bipolar ionization technology; ions are naturally occurring and surround us all the time.

SilentAire luminaires require no special installation and are controlled by simply toggling a standard wall switch

Product line-up includes LED flush mounts, down lights, flat panels, and more suitable for virtually any indoor application, including offices, schools, healthcare and senior living, residential, industrial and commercial channels

SilentAire Plasma Disinfection lighting products are now available via ETi SSL commercial and retail distribution channels

For further information on SilentAire or ETi Solid State Lighting, please visit www.etissl.com or contact:

ETi SSL Corporate Communications

Liana Bellina, Director of Marketing

847.821.6554

LianaB@etissl.com

About ETi Solid State Lighting

ETi Solid State Lighting, Inc. delivers high-performing, high-value LED lighting products to commercial, industrial, and residential consumers across the US and Canada.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Elec-Tech Solid State Lighting (HK) Ltd and NVC International Holdings Limited, ETi Solid State Lighting offers a broad range of LED lighting fixtures, retrofits and replacement lamps.

Our manufacturing capabilities, end-user-driven and collaborative product development capability, and global management team have established ETi Solid State Lighting as a leading LED lighting brand as well as one of the largest private label manufacturers of LED lighting products to the North American market.

Our North American corporate headquarters and 190,000 sq. ft. distribution center is located in Wheeling, IL. For media inquiries please contact lianab@etissl.com .

About NVC International

NVC International is among the world's largest lighting manufacturers, with over 6 million square feet of manufacturing space and over 10,000 employees. Our operation spans 29 countries with offices across the USA, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. As a 100% vertically integrated global supplier of LED components, lamps, and luminaires, we sell to many of the largest lighting brands and retailers in the world.

Our robust product development organization features four Research & Development centers and over 90 mechanical and electrical engineers. NVC International is proud to be a partner of Samsung and 100% of our innovative, patented products feature high-quality Samsung LEDs. For media inquiries please contact lianab@etissl.com .

*12" Flush Mount tested on SARS-CoV-2 (commonly known as COVID-19) with two fixtures in high-speed mode for 2 hours in a 18m3 (600 cubic ft) chamber. Removed 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2 (commonly known as COVID-19) from the air. Not proven to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. No air treatment device can guarantee the prevention of virus transmission. We recommend following CDC guidelines. Please see specific product details for individual test results.

