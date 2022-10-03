Kohler Earns Multiple 2022 Good Housekeeping Home Reno Awards

Six new products honored on the list including Crue Touchless Kitchen Faucet, C3-230 Bidet Seat and H2Wise Powered by Phyn

KOHLER, Wis. , Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, a global leader in the design, innovation, and manufacture of kitchen and bath products is honored to share that six new products have received a Good Housekeeping 2022 Home Reno Award. A full list of winners can be found online at www.goodhousekeeping.com/homereno2022.

Statement Oblong 12 (PRNewswire)

Six Kohler products honored with a 2022 Good Housekeeping Home Reno Award:

KOHLER Crue Touchless Kitchen Faucet wins in Kitchen All-Stars category

The Crue Touchless kitchen faucet combines beautiful form with innovative technology. The sophisticated silhouette — a simple arched spout and single lever handle — offers a straightforward style that adapts to nearly any kitchen design. This contemporary look is paired with thoughtful functionality, featuring a touchless on/off control with the wave of the user's hand or an object, such as a pan.

KOHLER C3-230 Bidet Seat wins Best in Bath category

The C3®-230 bidet toilet seat brings the freshness of personal cleansing in a slim, low-profile design. The heated seat comes with an easy-to-use touchscreen remote that allows users to adjust and set all personal preferences, from water temperature and pressure to seat temperature and air-drying. A built-in night-light provides illumination of the bowl, and the self-cleaning stainless-steel wand uses UV light for automatic cleaning.

KOHLER Statement Showering Collection + Anthem Controls wins Best in Bath category

The Statement Showering Collection brings a range of unique shapes and sizes to the shower, featuring innovative sprays. The collection includes a showerhead, four styles of hand showers, four unique rain heads, and two body sprays. The collection pairs effortlessly with the new Anthem valves and controls, with two valve platforms to choose from – mechanical and digital. Digital Anthem controls are integrated with the KOHLER Konnect app, giving the power to control nearly every facet of the shower, from sprays to temperature settings, via the smart phone.

KOHLER H2Wise Powered by Phyn wins Genius Home Monitors category

H2Wise marries Kohler's plumbing expertise with Phyn's industry-leading smart water monitoring technology to deliver a smart, home water consumption solution. H2Wise runs a diagnosis of the entire home's plumbing to detect hidden issues, delivers immediate alerts for minor or major leaks, provides pre-freeze warnings to help prevent frozen pipe bursts, and tracks daily water usage by each fixture and faucet in the home. The system's provided awareness can lead to cost savings and water conservation for homeowners.

KOHLER Maxstow Lighted Cabinet wins Best in Bath category

KOHLER Maxstow Lighted Medicine Cabinets modernize the bathroom while maximizing storage space. The side-integrated LED lighting is optimally bright vanity lighting for grooming tasks with a color rendering index that lets the user see themselves in the truest light for makeup application, grooming and skin care.

Kohler is proud to be the recipient of six Home Reno Awards in the program's inaugural year. For more product information, please visit kohler.com.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

Media Contact

Jillian Rosone

Kohler Public Relations

Jillian.rosone@kohler.com

C³®-230 Elongated bidet toilet seat (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Kohler Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kohler Co.