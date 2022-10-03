UBS names Carma Wentzlaff as Branch Manager in North Florida

Carma will be responsible for leading the firm's Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra Beach and Gainesville offices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Carma Wentzlaff has been named Branch Manager of the firm's Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra Beach and Gainesville offices effective October 1. She will report to Gregory Kadet, Greater Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management.

"North Florida is one of the most critical and rapidly growing areas in our Greater Florida market, and we're thrilled to have Carma rejoin our team to lead this key business," said Gregory Kadet, Managing Director and Greater Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Of the many important markets in North Florida, Jacksonville represents the largest city in the state and the 12th-largest city in the country. Carma's extensive experience and diverse expertise will enrich our team's leadership and best-in-class wealth management services in this important market."

Carma brings more than 20 years of industry experience to her new role. Most recently, she was Market Director at JPMorgan Chase Wealth Management, responsible for the North Florida and Southern Georgia markets. Previously, Carma was at Merrill Lynch for 17 years and rose through a number of roles in the company's central U.S. divisions, including Client Associate, Client Relationship Manager, Chief Operating Officer, and, finally, Market Executive for the Greater Denver market. She is returning to UBS after beginning her professional career at the firm in 2000 as a Client Service Associate.

In addition to being an important market for wealth management clients, Florida is a rapidly growing market for financial advisors. According to the Investment Adviser Association, Florida saw the largest increase in financial advisors between 2019 and 2021, and in another report, SmartAsset noted that six of the top 100 cities for financial advisors are in Florida.

Notes to Editors



About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Media Contact:

Peter Pupello

peter@schifinolee.com

813-841-0631

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View original content:

SOURCE UBS