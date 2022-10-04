Balto Announces Partnership with Five9 to Empower Agents with Conversation Excellence

Balto's Real-Time Guidance is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace as an accredited integration with Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balto, a leader in uniting contact center agents with AI for better conversations, today announced its partnership with Five9 , an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions. Balto's Real-Time Guidance is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace, making it easy for businesses to integrate their AI-powered, real-time call guidance with Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

The Five9 platform facilitates billions of call minutes annually, and provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, engage and empower contact center agents, and deliver tangible business results.

Balto's Real-Time Guidance platform turns every call into a winning opportunity by enabling agents to confidently navigate every conversation — resulting in happier customers, increased revenue, and better employee satisfaction. Balto also provides Real-Time Coaching, allowing managers to support their agents in make-or-break moments, and Real-Time QA, which automatically scores 100% of calls to stop mistakes before they become habits. Five9 customers can rapidly scale best practices and empower their workforce to improve sales and CX call outcomes, unleashing agent performance.

The integration with Five9 allows customers to take advantage of Balto's new "single pane of glass" experience, which embeds Balto directly within Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center — minimizing technical interference for IT teams and streamlining agent workflows for higher productivity and efficiency.

"Five9's investment in AI technologies and user experience over the last five years has made an undeniable impact on the contact center space. Balto is proud to partner with Five9 to put agent experience, easy-to-use interfaces, and best-in-class systems at the forefront of the modern contact center," said Marc Bernstein, Balto CEO.

"Great customer experiences cannot happen without first looking at the agent experience," said James Southworth, Senior Director, Partner AI Strategies at Five9. "Providing agents with the tools they need to easily navigate customer interactions is paramount to contact center success. We are excited to offer our customers Balto's real-time guidance solutions to empower agents to have excellent conversations that drive bottom-line impact on each call."

Companies interested in learning more about Balto's seamless integration with Five9 can visit Balto's listing on the CX Marketplace .

About Balto

Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time guidance enterprise solution to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. Today, Balto has guided over 150 million calls, provided over 430 million real-time recommendations, and driven millions in increased revenue. Balto.ai

