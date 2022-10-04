Best-odds sportsbook app SBK launches in Indiana with no-margin special offer

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SBK, the best-odds sportsbook app developed by Smarkets, has launched in its second state, Indiana, after receiving approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission.

SBK no-margin offer, Colts @ Broncos (PRNewswire)

SBK made its US debut in Colorado in 2020 via its multi-million-dollar partnership with Full House Resorts, whose sports betting license at Rising Star casino is facilitating the launch in Indiana.

To celebrate the app's full launch in Indiana, SBK will be offering zero-margin odds on the spread and totals markets for the Thursday night NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, as well as a 'Bet $20, Get $100' sign-up offer.

An example spread market with zero margin – or no house edge – would be Colts +3.5 at -105, Broncos -3.5 at +105. Check the SBK app for the latest lines and read more about the zero-margin offer on the SBK Help Center here .

Smarkets CEO/Founder Jason Trost said: "We have a lot of momentum as a company right now - the launch in Indiana is just one of many more exciting milestones on the horizon.

"As one of the only smaller, private operators to have successfully launched in the US, I'm thrilled to go live in a second state with SBK.

"We are simply not like other operators; our focus is on providing the best odds possible and in-house product excellence, and we believe this ethos will win out in the long run."

SBK is powered by Smarkets' other main product - the Smarkets betting exchange - and provides customers with market-leading odds, as well as an intuitive interface and community-led social network where users can post bets and follow picks from others.

Sports bettors in Indiana can download SBK from the App Store for iOS or the Play Store for Android. Visit getsbk.com/us for more information.

SBK will also go live in Iowa in the coming months following a deal with Affinity Interactive that Smarkets made earlier this year.

Last year the parent company of SBK, Smarkets, announced a Series B funding round with Susquehanna Growth Equity, an investing arm of financial services giant SIG.

About Smarkets and SBK

- Founded in 2008, Smarkets is an award-winning, product-focused, sports betting company headquartered in London, with offices in Washington D.C., and Malta.

- It was founded by a team of finance and software engineering professionals and is backed by Passion Capital, Deutsche Telekom, and Susquehanna Growth Equity.

- Smarkets operates two main products - the Smarkets exchange, a sophisticated betting exchange and prediction-market platform, and SBK, a sportsbook app that delivers industry-disrupting odds by drawing prices from the exchange and presenting them in a sleek, sportsbook interface.

- The Smarkets platform processes billions of dollars of betting volume each year for customers across the company's licensed and regulated markets.

- For more information, visit smarkets.com and getsbk.com .

