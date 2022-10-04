Caris Life Sciences Named 2022 Arizona Bioscience Company of the Year

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarisLife Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced today that it was honored as Arizona Bioscience Company of the Year by the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) at the AZBio Awards on September 28, 2022.

"For nearly 15 years, Caris Life Sciences has been pioneering the field of precision medicine in oncology by testing, sequencing and analyzing cancer tumors at the molecular level in order to validate diagnoses and treatment options for physicians and patients," said Joan Koerber-Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of AZBio. "The company's unwavering commitment to health innovation and the impact they are making on improving patient care is why Caris is the Arizona Bioscience Company of the Year."

The AZBio Awards, held annually during Arizona Bioscience Week, is Arizona's premiere bioscience event celebrating the excellence of leading organizations, researchers and educators who make life better for people in Arizona and around the world.

"We are honored to have been named the Arizona Bioscience Company of the Year in recognition of our team's dedication to deliver on Caris' simple but powerful purpose – to help improve the lives of as many people as possible," said David D. Halbert, Chairman and CEO of Caris Life Sciences. "Through tireless efforts, breakthrough molecular science and a passionate commitment to quality, we're steadfastly focused on building transformative technologies that are revolutionizing precision medicine to provide physicians and patients with the highest quality information about their health."

Having built the world's largest and most informative platform for analyzing cancers with the most advanced and comprehensive tumor profiling available (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), Caris arms physicians with the clarity and guidance they need to accurately diagnose and treat each individual patient's cancer. The science behind molecular profiling has made significant progress, and Caris' extensive dataset – generated through the sequencing of hundreds of thousands of cancer patients over the past decade – is contributing to the understanding of the molecular composition of cancer, leading to more advanced, tailored and effective treatments. With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading tissue-based molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

About AZBio

For the last 19 years, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key component in Arizona's life science ecosystem, AZBio, is the only statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona's bioscience industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life science innovators, educators, healthcare partners and leading business organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed, MDMA and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people in Arizona and around the world. To learn more, please visit www.azbio.org. For AZBio Awards information, please visit www.AZBioAwards.com.

