Clickatell Research Finds U.S. Travelers Embrace Mobile Messaging and Payments with Travel Brands

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clickatell, the CPaaS innovator and Chat Commerce leader, today revealed the results of its latest Chat Commerce Trends Report: Travel Edition, which uncovers new insights about how today's consumers want to communicate and make purchases with hotels, airlines, and rental car companies in mobile messaging conversations. The survey, which fielded responses from over 1,000 participants, found 87% of consumers prefer to use mobile messaging to communicate with travel companies.

77% of consumers say they're willing to use a mobile payment link with travel brands.

To deeply understand how consumers communicate with travel brands, Clickatell's new research found widespread demand for personal and convenient customer experiences through messaging conversations, such as 92% of participants would like to use mobile messaging to interact with hotels, 89% would like to use mobile messaging to interact with airlines, and 85% would like to use mobile messaging to interact with rental car companies. Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X also all place mobile messaging as their top method of communication with travel brands, showcasing that younger generations are the most inclined to interact with brands via mobile.

The report also highlights that travel companies are missing out on a unique application of the mobile messaging experience: payments. In fact, 73% of consumers indicated that they have never made a purchase via an SMS payment link. However, with 77% of consumers saying they're willing to use a mobile payment link with travel brands, there is a major opportunity for airlines, hotels and rental car companies to enhance the travel experience and allow consumers to browse, purchase and track their travel plans all on their mobile phones. 81% of consumers would likely make a purchase via a payment link with any type of travel company, with hotel reservations topping the list (58%).

"By enabling communications and purchases for their customers in chat, Clickatell has opened the doors to convenience and personalization across travel brands," said Pieter de Villiers, CEO and co-founder of Clickatell. "The data shows that there is an opportunity for travel brands to deliver services to their customers easily and conveniently via mobile messaging, which consumers desire and demand. Perhaps now more than ever, consumer loyalty is up for grabs and travel brands need to capitalize on every touchpoint."

To view the Chat Commerce Trends Report: Travel Edition 2022 infographic, see here and for the full report see here. If you are interested in learning more about how Clickatell is enabling some of the world's largest travel brands to deliver personalized mobile messaging, please visit https://www.clickatell.com/solutions/travel/ .

