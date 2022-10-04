Everest Group Recognizes Genpact as a Star Performer and a Leader in its Financial Crime and Compliance Operations - Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022

Genpact acknowledged for extensive Financial Crimes and Compliance domain and consulting experience to banks and businesses across target geographies

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has been ranked a Leader ranking and a Star Performer recognition in Everest Group's Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations – Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2022.

This is the second year in a row that Genpact has achieved a Leader ranking in this report, but the first-time receiving a Star Performer recognition. As noted by the Assessment, clients praised Genpact's extensive domain expertise, flexibility, and scalability in the FCC space.

The Financial Crime and Compliance PEAK Matrix is a closely watched industry ranking and continues to validate Genpact's dedication, investments and services in this space that are designed to drive impact for clients as well as their customers.

Genpact's technology roots in this sector with its Financial Crime Risk Management (FCRM) as-a-service solution and expertise, enables focused customer experience transformation, a key area for enterprises in FCC. Leveraging its acquisition of Enquero, a U.S.-based data analytics firm, and implementation of the riskCanvas end-to-end management suite, Genpact believes it has established a best-in-class offering for global clients and their customers.

"Our rise to being a Star Performer reflects the demonstrable, lasting impact we are driving for our clients across all facets of their financial crime risk management needs," said Brian Baral, Genpact's Global Head of Financial Crime Risk Management. "Our global team of more than 6,000 domain experts deliver an unrivaled set of data-tech-AI and digital operations solutions to our banking, capital markets, and fintech clients."

As stated by Dheeraj Maken, Practice Director Everest Group, "Financial Crime and Compliance outsourcing is growing at a rapid pace, so is the demand for complex FCC services. Genpact on the back of its strong FCC domain expertise, is partnering with latest tech enablers with strong innovation capabilities, which strengthens its strong riskCanvas portfolio, therefore emerging as a Leader as well as a Star Performer in Everest Group's Financial Crime and Compliance Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix report provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on overall capability and market impact across different global services markets.

For more information, explore Genpact's financial crime and read the customer version of Everest Group's report.

