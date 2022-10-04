HDT Global Announces the Acquisition of Federal-Fabric-Fibers, Inc.

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Global (HDT), a leading manufacturer and integrator of highly-engineered unmanned, platform, and expeditionary solutions across defense, aerospace and government markets, announced today the acquisition of Federal-Fabrics-Fibers, Inc. (3F), a manufacturer of advanced woven and non-woven air-supported products for the US government located in Lowell, MA.

3F air-supported shelters are produced on dedicated computer-controlled weaving equipment (looms) that allow the manufacture of three-dimensional shaped seamless tubular or flat woven fabrics. (PRNewswire)

In operation for 85 years, HDT is the world leader in the design and production of expeditionary solutions for austere locations. Known for our state-of-the art, rapidly deployable rigid wall and soft wall shelter systems, HDT's mobile infrastructure solutions are used by the US armed forces and allied foreign military. With this completed transaction, HDT adds Federal-Fabrics-Fibers' line of 2- and 3-D shaped woven technology (AirBeam) shelter systems to its already impressive line-up of folding frame and air-supported soft wall shelters.

"HDT is pleased to welcome the Fed-Fab employees to our team," stated Juan A. Navarro, HDT Global President and CEO. "Founded in 1991, Federal-Fabrics-Fibers has a proud history of service to the warfighter, and we look forward to integrating their people, products and processes with our team of customer-focused employees."

"3F's rapid prototyping capabilities and three decades of experience with lightweight specialty fabrics perfectly complements our robust offering of expeditionary shelter solutions," added Michael J. Silvestro, SVP and Sector General Manager, Expeditionary Systems. "With today's acquisition, HDT - already the leading provider of both inflatable AirBeam and framed shelter systems to customers focused on rapid set up and strike capabilities - further expands our ability to deliver leading-edge solutions for multidomain operations worldwide."

About HDT: Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, HDT Global is widely recognized for its industry-leading production of state-of-the-art, fully integrated unmanned, platform, and expeditionary solutions, including robotics, specialty transport vehicles, shelters, power generation equipment, environmental control systems, air filtration devices and other engineered technologies currently used by U.S. and allied military worldwide, as well as civilian government and commercial customers. Proven solutions for extreme environments. We're there with you. For more information, visit www.hdtglobal.com.

