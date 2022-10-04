IGT’s Prosperity Link Slots Game Wins “Best Slot Product” in 2022 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards

IGT's high-performing multi-level progressive wins Gold award

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its Prosperity Link video slots game won the "Best Slot Product" category in the 2022 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards. Sponsored by Global Gaming Business Magazine, the GGB Gaming & Technology Awards recognize excellence in innovation and practical application in the gaming industry.

Introduced in May 2022 to rapid success, IGT's Prosperity Link multi-level progressive (MLP) features two compelling titles: Cai Yun Heng Tong™ and Wan Shi Ru Yi™. Each is offered on IGT's impressive PeakSlant49™ cabinet with a 49-inch HD display. Since its debut, the game has consistently ranked in the top three on the Eilers-Fantini Game Performance Report for "Top Indexing" new premium games.

"IGT winning 'Best Slot Product' for Prosperity Link in the GGB Gaming & Technology Awards demonstrates the Company's commitment to empowering customers with exceptional entertainment that engages players," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Gaming. "Leveraging the top technology, development, and design, IGT is at the forefront of delivering first-rate products and solutions that drive performance, as reflected by this prestigious award. We look forward to introducing two new Prosperity Link games at G2E and continuing our global momentum in the MLP category."

"Every year, we are impressed with the quality of the nominations for the GGB Gaming & Technology Awards," said Roger Gros, Global Gaming Business Magazine Publisher. "IGT's Prosperity Link multi-level progressive slots demonstrate true innovation in a fast-moving industry that demands unique and interesting solutions, and we are pleased to award the game the top award, Gold, in the 'Best Slot Product' category."

The Company also earned the Silver award recognition in the "Best Productivity-Enhancement Technology" category in the GGB Gaming & Technology Awards for its IGT ADVANTAGE™ in the Cloud system. The cloud-based version of the award-winning IGT ADVANTAGE solution is a proven technology that provides an innovative new approach to casino management system (CMS) hosting.

IGT's vast portfolio of casino, iGaming, and sports betting solutions will be previewed in the Company's G2E booth 3659 at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas, Oct. 11-13.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

