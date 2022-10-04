Illuminate Announces the Ability to Identify Implicit and Explicit Lung Nodule Follow-up Recommendations in Free Text Clinical Reports

Simplifies health systems ability to develop a comprehensive lung nodule patient surveillance program

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate, Inc., the provider of software that unlocks vital unstructured clinical information lost in the EHR that can drive patient care improvements, announces the ability to identify implicit and explicit lung nodule follow-up recommendations buried in free text clinical reports in the EHR. Illuminate ActKnowledge™ enables healthcare organizations to act on unseen patient needs by creating structured and actionable information from the unstructured free text that exists across the continuum of care.

This significantly expanded capability is only possible with the Machine Learning AI capability upon which ActKnowledge™ was developed. Tight integration of the EHR with existing clinical IT silos, as well as AI conscious workflow ensures an understanding of the clinical context, such as critical risk factors and co-morbidities, in which a follow-up recommendation or incidental finding may be described. This ensures the patients at greatest risk of these critical pathologic conditions are not overlooked, thus minimizing the burden on clinical staff to manage these patients.

"One of the biggest nightmares for any physician is when they have to tell a patient that their advanced stage lung cancer was actually found on a previous CT scan, when the cancer was at a much earlier stage and could have been cured," states Dr. Greg LeMense, Pulmonologist, Bozeman Health, "Illuminate ActKnowledge™ can help ensure no patient ever again has to hear these words."

Illuminate ActKnowledge™ provides the foundation for a comprehensive lung nodule program by simplifying and automating the identification and management of these patients, whether they come through the emergency department or an existing lung screening program. It can also enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the nurse navigators, to improve patient outcomes and the quality of care, by automating the inefficient manual processes of patient identification, tracking, and communications.

ActKnowledge is part of the Discovery 360™ services that combines the skills of our nurse navigators with our process, and technology to lower the barrier towards starting a comprehensive lung nodule surveillance program. Benefits Include:

Fewer patients lost to follow-up care

Better patient outcomes

Greater physician and nurse navigator productivity

Additional imaging and surgical revenue

"Our vision is to create an enterprise platform that identifies common incidentally found pathologies, and benefits the clinical departments that radiology refers these patients to," states Matt McLenon CEO of Illuminate. "We want to enable health systems to simplify the surveillance and management of patients with a wide range of life-critical diseases and make it easier to improve the clinical outcomes of their patient populations."

About Illuminate, Inc.

Illuminate was created by software engineers who are passionate about partnering with physicians to develop solutions that make their jobs easier and optimize patient care. We've built our entire business around helping health care practices thrive in an increasingly digital world. Physician-driven innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Illuminate. From superior health outcomes and administrative efficiencies to improved compliance. Illuminate applications lead the way in helping doctors, hospital administrators and academia focus on what they do best: deliver outstanding patient care. Illuminate software is developed exclusively in America by a diverse, multi-cultural team of experts. Visit illuminate.ai to learn more.

