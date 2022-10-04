Industry Witnesses Tipping Point for Digital Adoption Platforms Like WalkMe as Leading Research Firms Initiate Coverage of the DAP Category

First-ever Gartner Market Guide for Digital Adoption Platforms becomes latest milestone in the DAP category journey; Includes WalkMe among 13 representative vendors in the DAP space

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced its inclusion in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Adoption Platforms , the first market scan of the DAP category by Gartner. WalkMe believes the report is the latest evidence of the DAP tipping point the industry is witnessing as research firms, including Gartner , Forrester , and IDC , are now officially covering digital adoption platforms as its own category. In addition, visionary boutique analyst firm, Everest Group , recently published its PEAK Matrix for DAP in which WalkMe was named the leading digital adoption platform for the third consecutive year.

In the latest publication, 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Adoption Platforms ,* 14 out of the 40+ vendors in the DAP space today are recognized as Representative Vendors, noting each one's usage for applications (other than cloud) and language capabilities while providing key findings, recommendations, and market analysis of the DAP category. The report also states, "By 2025, 70% of organizations will use digital adoption platforms across the entire technology stack to overcome still insufficient application user experiences."

"Coverage commitment by the largest analyst firms is monumental for the DAP space," said Dan Adika, Co-founder and CEO, WalkMe. "It validates the vision of the early adopters and gives the next wave of customers the confidence that DAP should be the standard for enterprise-wide technology deployments. In our recent State of Digital Adoption research, we saw a growing number of organizations really understanding the value of DAP as nearly 1,500 IT leaders said they planned to invest an average of $30M in digital adoption over the next three years. This, along with industry analyst commitment to DAP, really demonstrate the momentum we are seeing in the space."

Founded in 2011, WalkMe created the Digital Adoption Platform category. A decade later, with users in more than 160 countries, WalkMe is trusted by ~2,000 customers, including 80% of the Fortune 10. WalkMe holds 10 distinct technology patents with another six pending, and has achieved more than 45 industry awards, including: Infoworld Technology of the Year 2022 and Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award 2022.

"Eleven years ago, we identified a challenge, took a concept we believed in, created a product, and told countless stories," Adika continued. "This was the critical education required as a category creator, and it has proven to be a critical part of becoming the market leader. We are excited to see the tipping point for DAP, and even more excited about what's next for WalkMe."

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

