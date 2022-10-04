InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Transport an ATV (SDB-1602)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to carry along my four-wheeler to off-road sites," said an inventor, from Wildomar, Calif., "so I invented the LEAFTY. My design would greatly simplify the transport of heavy and bulky loads and without requiring assistance from others."

The invention provides an effective way to transport an ATV or other equipment behind a truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to tow a bulky trailer. It also ensures that the cargo is lifted to the desired level for full ground clearance and it increases safety and efficiency. The invention features a versatile and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners of pickup trucks, vans and SUVs with rear receiver hitches. Additionally, a prototype is available.

