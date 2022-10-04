NewSpring Named to Inc.'s 2022 Founder-Friendly Investors List

Recognition for third consecutive year acknowledges NewSpring's dedication to empowering founders with the knowledge, networks, and support needed to grow their businesses

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewSpring ("the Firm"), a family of private equity strategies, announced today that it has for the third consecutive year been named to Inc.'s annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs. This recognition is a reflection of the Firm's founder-focused investment approach that supports and empowers lower-middle market management teams in ways that drive portfolio company growth.

"At NewSpring, we are passionate in our support of entrepreneurs and their visions," said NewSpring Co-Founder and General Partner, Marc Lederman. "We foster deep and enduring relationships with the founders of our portfolio companies and align our goals and values with their vision. We collaborate on their terms, while bringing our decades of operational expertise, deep industry networks, and flexible capital solutions to forge smart paths to sustainable growth." Lederman adds, "We'd like to thank Inc. for acknowledging our commitment to entrepreneur success over the last 20 years and look forward to partnering with more innovative leaders in the years to come."

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity and venture capital firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

With a strategic emphasis on the lower-middle market, NewSpring focuses its investments into five distinct strategies: NewSpring Growth, NewSpring Healthcare, NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring Mezzanine, and NewSpring Franchise. Covering the spectrum from growth equity to private debt to buyouts, NewSpring's deep domain experience includes software and tech-enabled services, as well as healthcare and franchise businesses. The Firm recently marked its 200th investment in the company's 20-plus year history, and still counting.

"From facilitating acquisitions to launching new product offerings, we're building businesses alongside entrepreneurs to help their companies achieve rapid, profitable growth," said NewSpring President, Jon Schwartz. "Our brand of partnership starts by aligning our interests with those of founders looking to take their business to the next level. This recognition from Inc. is further validation that our approach works, and we're thrilled to continue partnering with more innovative companies in the future."

About NewSpring

NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages approximately $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Having invested in 200 companies, NewSpring brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take growing companies to the next level and beyond. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. To learn more, visit www.newspringcapital.com.

View original content:

SOURCE NewSpring