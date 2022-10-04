Solstar Provides Assured Communications for Deorbiting LEO Satellites as FCC Issues New Order.

As the Federal Communications Commission issues stricter deorbit requirements

for post-mission disposal of LEO spacecraft, Solstar Space offers an easy means

of redundant communications for compliance with newly adopted rule.

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstar Space (Solstar), the company making persistent in-orbit communications available, announced its currently in development, Deke Space Communicator will provide a cost-effective and easy communications solution to support end-of-life decommissioning of spacecraft. When installed on satellites prior to initial launch, the Solstar Deke Space Communicator will give satellite operators persistent communications with low earth orbit (LEO) assets, even when out of range of ground stations.

"When installed on space-based assets prior to launch, Deke Space Communicators will make it simple for satellite operators and constellation owners to communicate with spacecraft to comply with regulations aimed at managing space debris. In addition, it can provide timely connectivity that supports anomaly resolution actions and collision avoidance maneuvers," says Brian Barnett, CEO, Solstar Space. "Any organization launching spacecraft into low earth orbit has a responsibility to ensure there are redundant systems onboard for monitoring, managing, and deorbiting assets throughout the lifecycle. This will become a necessity as LEO becomes increasingly congested," continues Barnett.

"With the Deke Space Communicator designed into spacecraft during manufacturing, it provides a method for deorbiting LEO assets at the end-of-life, thereby avoiding creation of even more space debris in the future. This small, lightweight, and reliable communications solution is straightforward to add to any spacecraft. It will provide a narrowband connection designed to allow satellite operators to issue commands immediately instead of waiting for a ground station to come into view of the satellite. This instantaneous communications path provides peace of mind and ensures long-term security for LEO spacecraft," says Paul Frey, Director, Product Development, Solstar Space.

"Earlier prototypes of the Deke Space Communicator demonstrated persistent communications aboard Blue Origin New Shepard and sounding rocket flights. Providing a plug and play solution that will safeguard the future of spaceflight and space exploration by helping to manage space debris is a central mission for our crew here at Solstar," explains Frey.

