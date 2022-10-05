ARE YOU READY FOR THIS? PICKLEBALL.COM IS THE NEW HOME FOR ALL THINGS PICKLEBALL

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first timers, the top pros, and everyone in between, pickleball.com will be the place to ride the wave that is pickleball. New players can learn how to pick the perfect paddle to start their pickleball journey. Longtime recreational players can enhance their game or find a local court. And fans of the best professional players in the world can access the news, stats and live coverage of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour in one click.

"The incredible growth and interest in pickleball will drive us to keep investing in premier resources for players, clubs, media, and content providers," said Tom Dundon, avid pickleball player and investor in pickleball.com.

Pickleball is a fun and accessible sport promoting health and wellness, social and community building, and at the tournament and pro level delivering equity in play and pay. As a result, the pickleball.com site will lead in innovation and evolve to continue to surprise and delight players of all capabilities.

Pickleball.com brings together the data, content, and expertise of the following companies: the PPA Tour, home of the best pro players in the world playing over 20 events at top venues across the country; Pickleball Tournaments and Pickleball Brackets, the leaders with over 95 percent market share in tournament software, are combining their expertise to deliver a next-generation experience for tournaments, leagues, and ladders; TopCourt, a leader in online pickleball and tennis instruction, and Pickleball Central the leading pickleball ecommerce platform with gear for people of all ages and levels.

"The gravitational pull of the sport made this an epic opportunity. The PPA is thrilled to combine with these other leading entities to provide the joy of pickleball for fans of the pro game and the amateur tournament players who want to play where the pros play," said Connor Pardoe, CEO and Commissioner of the PPA Tour.

"I couldn't be more excited about this professional group of people and these highly successful companies coming together to elevate the pickleball experience and deliver best-in-class technology, content, instruction, events, services and opportunities for competition at all levels in one place," added Melissa McCurley, CEO of Pickleball Tournaments.

The full pickleball.com site will launch in January and feature a next-generation tournament platform, ratings, league and ladder management, expanded new player resources, court scheduling, amateur highlights, and so much more.

Players can go to pickleball.com today and sign up for a free account to get all of the latest updates, including the pickleball.com mobile app launching later in October.

