Colossus Partners with ActiveProspect to Certify Solar Leads

With consumer demand for residential solar on the rise, this partnership provides solar installers critical documentation of consent to contact online consumers.

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossus, a technology company that delivers quality solar leads to businesses across the nation, and ActiveProspect, a SaaS platform for consent-based marketing, announced their partnership to provide compliance solutions to companies in the residential solar industry.

With the biggest climate package in U.S. history set to boost consumer demand for rooftop solar, more homeowners will be interested in claiming tax credits and rebates to achieve energy efficiency and lower their energy bills. (PRNewswire)

When marketing to consumers, solar installers need to be aware of applicable telemarketing policies and regulations.

With the biggest climate package in U.S. history set to boost consumer demand for rooftop solar, more homeowners will be interested in claiming tax credits and rebates to achieve energy efficiency and lower their energy bills. When marketing to consumers, solar installers will need to be aware of applicable state and federal telemarketing policies and regulations, even if they purchase solar leads from a trusted source.

"At the end of the day, if you're the one reaching out to prospects by dialing data and it's not compliant, you may be held responsible even if your vendor was at fault," said Heather Griffin, Colossus Co-CEO & President. "Working with a marketing partner that follows permission-based lead acquisition models reduces fine risks and increases contact and conversion rates. Providing TrustedForm certified leads is one way we help mitigate legal risks while adding a layer of quality control for our partners who can rest assured that the leads we provide are legitimate and consensual."

ActiveProspect's TrustedForm provides independent documentation of consent to contact leads acquired through online marketing. Colossus provides TrustedForm certification for every lead, meaning that solar installers will receive all the information necessary to document a prospect's interaction with a web page or contact form.

"Our partnership with Colossus continues to build on our strong foundation within the growing residential U.S. solar market," said Steve Rafferty, founder/CEO of ActiveProspect. "As we continually onboard and expand our support for solar installers nationwide, it only makes sense that we team up with best in class platforms that are engaged in consent-based marketing and provide optimized, compliant marketing solutions."

Complying with federal regulations such as the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), which requires documented proof of consent prior to contacting consumers, can be complicated, with non-compliance resulting in costly litigation. TrustedForm protects companies from costly TCPA compliance violations by providing the highest standard of independent proof of consent available.

To learn more about growing your residential solar sales, visit Colossus.com .

About Colossus

Colossus is a technology company dedicated to helping businesses sell more solar. By matching residential solar providers with the right customers, Colossus helps solar companies grow their sales by delivering real-time solar inquiries. Top solar companies across the nation utilize the Colossus Marketplace to effectively fill their sales pipeline. Colossus drives results by partnering with solar sales teams to offer qualified solar leads and expert consultation to improve performance and help businesses close more solar sales.

About ActiveProspect

ActiveProspect is an Austin-based SaaS company on a mission to make consent-based marketing the best method for customer acquisition. Their comprehensive product suite empowers companies across industries to take real-time action on their leads, protect themselves from litigation by documenting proof of consent, and save money by providing new levels of data insights and control. For more information, go to www.activeprospect.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Colossus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Colossus