ActionIQ Selected as Finalist in Two Categories of 2022 AdExchanger Awards, Including for Work with News Corp

AIQ Recognized in Best Data Strategy by a Marketer for work with News Corp and in Best Data Technology categories

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ , the leader in customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver actionable insight from customer data, today announced that it was named a Finalist in two categories of the 2022 AdExchanger Awards. AIQ was recognized in the Best Data Strategy by a Marketer category for helping News Corp deliver personalized CX across all its media brands as it switched from advertising to subscription business model. The AIQ CX Hub was also selected in the Best Data Technology category.

(PRNewsfoto/ActionIQ) (PRNewswire)

"With third-party cookies going away, we needed to make a strategic shift from advertising to subscription revenue model, and doing that successfully required a solid first-party data strategy to deliver personalized customer experience across media units, while driving costs down," said Esfand Pourmand, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Product at News Corp. "Working with ActionIQ allowed business teams to discover and orchestrate global audiences at scale and execute cross-brand use cases, including cross-sell, retention, winback and personalized offers. Not only did we succeed in moving to the subscription model, we also unlocked many new revenue opportunities."

"We are thrilled to be named a finalist in not one, but two Data categories of the 2022 AdExchanger Awards, both for our technology and for bringing value to News Corp," said Leah Pope, Chief Marketing Officer of AIQ. "Many of the best known names in the media and publishing industry are our customers. With the deprecation of third-party cookies, having a solid first-party data strategy is an imperative to business success both for media companies and those in other industries, and we are proud to be their key partner in activating customer data and powering personalized, impactful customer experiences."

The AIQ CX Hub pulls together fragmented customer insights and puts impactful CX in motion. It's a collection of powerful and fully configurable modular solutions that gives all enterprise teams direct but controlled self-service access to customer data to create audiences and orchestrate customer experiences at scale.

The AIQ CX Hub comprises four modular solutions — customer data platform (CDP), Audience Center, Journey Management and Real-Time CX — designed to help brands give business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data, while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs and performance. The AIQ CX Hub flexibly integrates with any data source or channel, and gives organizations the freedom to purchase a CDP from AIQ or use their own in-house solution.

The AdExchanger Awards program is focused on celebrating excellence in digital marketing and advertising. Award winners will be announced at the AdExchanger Awards Gala which will take place October 17, 2022 in New York during Programmatic I/O .

The full list of 2022 Award Finalists can be found here .

About ActionIQ

AIQ brings order to CX chaos. Our Customer Experience Hub empowers everyone to be a CX champion by giving business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs and performance. Enterprise brands such as Autodesk, M&T Bank, Neiman Marcus, Hertz and many more use our CX Hub to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com .

Media Contact

Brianne Fortuna

Hudson Cutler for ActionIQ

bfortuna@hudsoncutler.com

+1-315-404-5756

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ActionIQ