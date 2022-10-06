Bessemer Investors-backed Pet Flavors Adds VPs David Medina and Cathy Martin

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Flavors, LLC ("Pet Flavors" or the "Company"), a market-leading producer of pharmaceutical-grade flavor bases and palatants used in chewable pharmaceuticals for pets, has announced the appointments of David Medina as Vice President, Commercial and Business Development, and Cathy Martin as Vice President, Marketing and Strategy. Pet Flavors is backed by Bessemer Investors LLC ("Bessemer"), a New York-based investment firm that partners with middle-market businesses to support growth and enhance value creation.

Founded in 1990, Melbourne, FL-based Pet Flavors uses high-quality U.S.-sourced ingredients for its flavor bases, which are made exclusively at the Company's USDA-licensed facility. Bessemer acquired a stake in the Company as its platform investment in the companion animal health industry.

"We are excited to welcome David and Cathy to Pet Flavors," said Founder and CEO Mark Pieloch. "David brings a strong medical and pharmaceutical background to the Company, as well as extensive knowledge of the animal health industry. Cathy has a proven track record in innovation, enabling revenue growth and market expansion and a collaborative, authentic leadership style that allows her to build an engaged, effective team."

Dr. Medina began his career as a veterinarian before moving into the commercial side of the animal health industry. Most recently, he was Senior Marketing Director of Therapeutics and Vaccines at Elanco, where he was in charge of marketing strategy in the U.S. His previous positions include Vice President and General Manager of Bayer Animal Health Canada, Director of Business Development and Licensing for North America for Dairy Innovation for Bayer Animal Health, and Group Director of Business Development and Strategic Alliances for Zoetis.

"I am very much looking forward to joining Mark and the team at Pet Flavors, and helping capitalize on the Company's potential for growth," said Dr. Medina. "A primary focus of my professional journey has been using innovation to strengthen the human-animal health bond, which is one of the key drivers at Pet Flavors.

Ms. Martin joins Pet Flavors from Elanco, where she was Executive Director of U.S. Parasiticides and Pet Health. Previous positions during her 18-year tenure there include Executive Director of Integration, Senior Director of U.S. Pet Health and Strategy, and Senior Director of Companion Animal Marketing. She began her career as a Marketing and Product Manager for Hill's Pet Nutrition.

"I'm excited to bring my experience in global, regional and affiliate marketing, as well as the knowledge I've gained launching industry-shaping products, to Pet Flavors," said Ms. Martin. "The Company's commitment to quality and execution will be a great asset as we work together increase the presence of its flavor bases in the market."

Andrew Mendelsohn, Principal at Bessemer, added, "David's wealth of implementation experience in animal pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals and Cathy's ability to address complex marketing challenges in U.S. and global markets add strategic depth to the Pet Flavors leadership team. Both David and Cathy will play key roles in maximizing the value that Pet Flavors and our portfolio of flavoring products bring to the animal health Industry."

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Pet Flavors produces pharmaceutical grade flavor bases used in pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplement products consumed by pets. Using only high-quality U.S.-sourced ingredients, the company's flavor bases are preservative free, grain free, and contain no artificial coloring. The flavors are made exclusively at Pet Flavors' USDA-inspected and approved Melbourne facility and are tested by an independent U.S.-based FDA/USDA approved laboratory to guarantee that all physical, chemical and microbiological specifications are met. Pet Flavors' flavor bases are sold in the U.S., Canada, Europe, India, Brazil, and Mexico.

Bessemer Investors is a New York-based investment firm focused on partnering with middle market businesses to support growth and enhance value creation. Bessemer differentiates itself by combining a long-term, flexible capital base with a team of experienced private equity professionals. This approach offers unique solutions to Bessemer's partners and the flexibility to maximize long-term value. For further information, please visit https://www.bessemerinvestors.com.

