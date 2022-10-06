Hertz Provides $1 Million to Support Hurricane Ian Relief and Recovery Efforts in its Home State of Florida

ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ) today announced $1 million in contributions to support relief and recovery efforts across Southwest Florida and to further assist Hertz employees who live in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Hertz has made a $500,000 donation to the Florida Disaster Fund, administered by the State of Florida to assist communities with disaster recovery, along with a $150,000 donation to Collaboratory's Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund, which benefits the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties to directly assist people across the region.

"Southwest Florida is our home, and Hertz employees live and work among areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian," said Stephen Scherr, chief executive officer of Hertz. "The impact of the hurricane is devastating, but the resilience of this community is inspiring. We are proud to contribute to the Florida Disaster Fund and Collaboratory as part of our broader disaster relief efforts and to help Southwest Florida rebuild."

"On behalf of Volunteer Florida, we would like to thank The Hertz Corporation for their significant financial contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund in response to the state-wide recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian," said CEO of Volunteer Florida Josie Tamayo. "Their contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund will help provide essential services in rebuilding our affected communities."

Hertz's contribution to Collaboratory builds on an existing partnership through which Hertz provides assistance for critical needs in the community.

"This contribution to the SWFL Emergency Relief Fund is a powerful example of partnership," said Sarah Owen, president and CEO at Collaboratory. "Hertz has stepped up in a significant way to support the community that is home to their headquarters during its time of need. It is an act of leading with compassion and the dollars will be deployed directly to those in need across Southwest Florida."

In addition, the company is providing $350,000 in grants to employees in the most severely impacted areas. Employees can also receive grants through the Hertz Employee Relief Fund, which enables the company's employees to help one another.

Hertz continues to serve its customers throughout Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and is working with government and relief organizations to make vehicles and trucks available for their efforts, including in-kind rental donations to partner Team Rubicon. For more details about Hertz's customer support, visit: www.hertz.com/Hurricane-Ian-Support.

