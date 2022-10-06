Leidos Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for November 1, 2022 at 8 a.m. (ET)

RESTON, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 8 a.m. (ET) to announce its third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ending Sept. 30, 2022. The company plans to issue its quarterly earnings press release before the conference call on Nov. 1, 2022.

The details for the earnings conference call follow:

Date: Nov. 1, 2022



Time: 8 a.m. (ET)





To Listen via the Internet:

The company offers a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding press release, presentation materials, and supplemental information at http://ir.leidos.com.

To Listen via Telephone:

877-869-3847 (toll-free U.S.)

+1-201-689-8261 (for International Callers)

Replay:

A telephone playback of the third quarter 2022 earnings conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Nov. 1, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Nov. 8, 2022. The replay will be accessible by calling 877-660-6853 (International callers: +1-201-612-7415) and entering conference ID 13733461.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com.

About Leidos:

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. Leidos' 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact:

Melissa Lee Dueñas

571.526.6850

Duenasml@leidos.com

Investor Relations:

Stuart Davis

571.526.6124

ir@leidos.com

