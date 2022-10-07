Equashield Welcomes Nordic Capital as Major Shareholder to Support Next Phase of Company's Growth

Nordic Capital to Advance Achievement of Equashield Strategic Objective of Global Leadership in Hazardous Drug Handling Solutions

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equashield, a leading provider of closed system transfer devices (CSTDs) for hazardous drugs, today announced that Nordic Capital has become a major shareholder in the Company and will play a pivotal role in the acceleration of Equashield's growth ambitions.

"With its strong growth trajectory, experienced management team, differentiated technology, and innovative pipeline, Equashield is an ideal match for Nordic Capital's Healthcare investment strategy. Equashield's opportunity to leverage its technological edge to further accelerate growth is truly exciting. We also recognize the vast potential for compounding automation to improve safety and efficiency. Nordic Capital is pleased to partner with Equashield's talented leadership team, and we look forward to supporting the Company's continued growth," said Joel Davidkin, Managing Director, Nordic Capital Advisors.

Nordic Capital has over 30 years of experience accelerating the growth of innovative Healthcare and Technology companies across Europe and North America. Nordic Capital will help Equashield further accelerate its growth initiatives in close partnership with the founders and management. The investment in Equashield aligns fully with Nordic Capital's focus on innovative, differentiated, and responsible Healthcare companies.

Equashield is a leading provider of closed system transfer devices (CSTDs) designed to protect healthcare professionals from exposure to hazardous drugs. Equashield's product offerings are based on proprietary technologies spanning both manual CSTDs and novel automated compounding solutions –including a next-generation automated compounding system, Equashield PRO, utilizing artificial intelligence to deliver superior performance.

Since its founding in 2009, Equashield has recorded robust growth fuelled by continued product innovation, high customer satisfaction, and the pioneering of new technological solutions for handling hazardous drugs. With more than 450 employees, Equashield's products are sold across five continents, and the Company is a leading CSTD provider in the largest global market, the United States, supported by USP <800> regulation, which requires the use of CSTDs in the administration of hazardous drugs.

"We are excited to partner with Nordic Capital. The cultural alignment between our two firms was a key driver behind our decision to invite Nordic Capital to join as a significant shareholder and support our continued growth," said Eric Shem-Tov, CEO & Founder, Equashield. "We also share an excitement about our pipeline of innovative compounding technologies, including our novel automated compounding system that utilizes machine learning to optimize the drug compounding process and further improves the safety and efficiency of handling hazardous drugs. Equashield is ideally positioned for robust growth, and together we will fulfill our commitment to make global healthcare delivery safer for healthcare professionals and patients alike."

Media contacts:

FINN Partners for Equashield

Sonia Green

sonia.green@finnpartners.com

Phone: +1 929-588-2015

Nordic Capital

Katarina Janerud, Communications Manager

Nordic Capital Advisors

e-mail: katarina.janerud@nordiccapital.com

Tel: +46 8 440 50 50

About Equashield

Equashield is a globally leading provider of compounding technologies, including manual and automated solutions for the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs.

The Equashield CSTD provides unparalleled safety and ease of use for healthcare workers handling hazardous drugs. Key features include a unique integrated pressure equalization system within the sealed syringe barrel, a dry disconnection mechanism to prevent leaks, and Equashield's proprietary closed syringe back and metal plunger rod to mitigate contamination and escape of hazardous drugs. Equashield's pipeline of novel, robotic compounding systems complements its leading CSTD offering, paving the way for continued growth of the Company. For more information: www.equashield.com

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected sectors where it has long experience and deep insight, with particular emphasis on Healthcare and Technology investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested more than EUR 20 billion in equity capital in over 125 investments. The funds' committed capital is principally provided by international institutional investors including pension funds. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com.

"Nordic Capital" refers to, depending on the context, any, or all, Nordic Capital branded entities, vehicles, structures and associated entities. The general partners and/or delegated portfolio managers of Nordic Capital's entities and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as "Nordic Capital Advisors"

View original content:

SOURCE Equashield