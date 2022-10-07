Tom's Watch Bar, the new Gameday Headquarters for all sports super-fans, opens in downtown Minneapolis

Tom's Watch Bar, America's new super sports bar offering the ultimate in sports watching entertainment, offers sports fans a panoramic, personalized 360°-degree experience on over 120 high-definition screens. Tom's shows all the important international, national & regional games, fights, and events. Tom's Watch Bar Minneapolis, at 6th & Hennepin brings "all the sports, all the time.

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom's Watch Bar, the ultimate sports-watching experience at 6th Street & Hennepin in downtown Minneapolis, blocks from Target Center and Target Stadium, will open October 10th. Breaking the mold of the traditional sports bar, Tom's Watch Bar will provide guests and fans with an elevated 360-degree viewing room complete with personalized audio at every table, dozens of tap beers, craft cocktails and more.

Tom's Watch Bar Opening in Minneapolis | Oct 2022 (PRNewswire)

From professional and college games to emerging and outrageous sports, every seat at Tom's is the best seat in the house. The 8,000 square-foot bar and restaurant boasts over 120 highdefinition screens, anchored by three central oversized "stadium" screens, and will seat over 300 guests with an expansive selection of indoor and outdoor seating.

With dozens of taps, Tom's Watch Bar will offer a wide array of domestic, imported, craft seasonal, and local micro-brews, all available in Tom's Signature two-handed 40oz stein. Rounding out the bar menu will be a selection of craft cocktails and an approachable wine list. The food menu will feature high quality versions of traditional sports bar fare coupled with contemporary options to satisfy any hungry sports fan. There will even be menu items exclusive to Tom's Watch Bar Minneapolis that cater to local tastes.

Tom's Watch Bar also hosts a full calendar of premium "watch parties" for local teams and special sporting events, such has UFC fights and World Cup soccer. These "watch parties" are emceed and often include mascots, cheerleaders, team paraphernalia and ticket giveaways and our "game changer" shots served to the entire crowd at the top of every hour.

"We are thrilled to open Tom's Watch Bar in the Twin Cities and introduce Minneapolis residents to the ultimate way for super-fans of all the sports to follow their teams," said Tom's Watch Bar Co-Founder and Minneapolis resident, Tom Ryan. "Our highly curated 360° viewing screenplay, premium sound, and watch party calendar offers Minneapolis a Gameday Headquarters to watch their favorite teams on both home and away games. Our expansive bar offering, and modern menu is designed to satisfy all sports fans, all the time."

Tom's Watch Bar will also feature two Swing Suites powered by Topgolf, which are state-of-the-art simulator bays that boast a variety of virtual games including signature Topgolf target and course play golf with additional simulated hockey, baseball, football soccer and carnival programs.

Tom's Watch Bar also specialized in special venue buy-outs, private parties, alumni association watch parties, and corporate events.

The restaurant brings approximately 150 new jobs to the Minneapolis market. Tom's Watch Bar will be open from 4pm – 11pm daily and will open at 11am on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

About Tom's Watch Bar

Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports watching entertainment experience. Promising "All the Sports, All the Time," Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming is the best place to watch: NFL Football, NBA Basketball, WNBA Basketball, NHL Hockey, MLB Baseball, NCAA Football, NCAA Basketball, MLS Soccer, Championship and Bowl Games, Men and Women's World Cup Soccer, UFC Fights and Boxing, European Soccer including EPL English Premier League and Liga and even emerging obscure and outrageous sports. Tom's Watch Bar's central oversized "stadium" screen, surrounded by hundreds of high-definition screens provides 360-degree viewing, making every seat at Tom's the best seat in the house. Sports fans have the option to enjoy premium sound or personalize their sound and listen to the play-by-play for their favorite game. It's the perfect place for fans to cheer with other fans, follow their fantasy players and follow any sports bet.

Tom's Watch Bar is a great choice for any sports watching occasion. With its combination of 360-degree indoor viewing room, indoor/outdoor bar, and expansive patios with plenty of screens, Tom's Watch Bar is a perfect choice for all sports fans, groups, and private parties.

With dozens of taps, Tom's Watch Bar offers a wide array of domestic, imported, microbrew and craft beers, all available in Tom's Signature 40 oz two-handed stein, making Tom's Watch Bar the best sports bar for beer lovers. Great craft cocktails and an approachable wine list, by the glass or bottle, rounds out Tom's Bar menu.

Tom's Watch Bar's menu features high quality versions of traditional sports bar fare coupled with contemporary options to satisfy any and every hungry sports fan including serving some of the best chicken wings in the business.

In addition to great viewing, sound, drinks and food, the game time energy and excitement at Tom's Watch Bar are like no other. Tom's offers games, contests, and prizes during the games for the entire crowd, making every game at Tom's a party. Including virtual Topgolf Swing Suites where Tom's Watch Bar's guests can play over 10 different sports with their party. For more information, visit.

About Tom's Watch Bar & Topgolf

Tom's Watch Bar has a national partnership with Topgolf Tom's Watch Bar build Topgolf Swing Suites, allowing for "full swing" computer generated virtual golf and 10 other major "full motion" computer generated sports to match up well with the sporting events promoted on Tom's screens or for specialized private parties. Tom's customized Topgolf Swing suites adds one more sports related draw and energy to Tom's Watch Bar. Tom's Topgolf Swing suites are a great complement and add incremental beverage and food sales.

