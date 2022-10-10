Communications firm specializing in providing services to minority-owned and female-owned businesses opens its doors

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new and specialized agency, Meraki Public Relations was launched today with a mission to capture and showcase the stories of female and minority businesses, brands, and organizations.

With extensive experience in the industry, founder & CEO, Sarindee Patel hopes to create opportunities for a demographic that is often overlooked and underrepresented. "As an immigrant, minority, and a woman, I know first-hand the struggles of having your voice heard. I don't just want to get our clients a seat at the table, I want to ensure they have a VIP invite," said Sarindee Patel.

The Austin-based firm is now offering a variety of public relations, event marketing, and strategic communication services to US-based companies including:

Press release writing and distribution

Media relations

Media training

Crisis management

Thought leadership

Community outreach

Special events and experiences

Event production

B2B & B2C events

Communication strategy

ABOUT MERAKI PUBLIC RELATIONS

Meraki Public Relations specializes in providing public relations (PR), strategic communication, and event marketing services to female-owned and minority-owned businesses, brands, and organizations. Learn more about Meraki PR at www.merakipublicrelations.com .

SOURCE Meraki Public Relations