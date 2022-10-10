European Wax Center Franchisee EWC Growth Appoints Robert Fish as Chief Executive Officer

Kal Gullapalli transitions to an active Board of Directors member role

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EWC Growth Partners, LLC ("EWC Growth" or "the Company"), one of the largest developers and operators of centers under the European Wax Center brand, today announced the appointment of Robert Fish as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Fish brings to EWC Growth over 20 years of executive and operational experience in multi-unit health, wellness and retail. Most recently, Mr. Fish served as President and CEO of PCRK Group, the largest franchisee of Massage Envy with 95 locations across 11 states. Previously, Mr. Fish served as Vice President of National Operations at Massage Envy Franchising LLC where he was also Director of Operations Support. Prior to that Mr. Fish served in numerous operating roles at FedEx / Kinko's. He also serves on the Board of Directors of C&G Franchise Development, a franchisor of several brands including Hammer & Nails, Wow Wow Lemonade Stand, Tipout and BPL Supplies.

EWC Growth was founded in partnership between North Castle Partners, a leading private equity firm that has focused on consumer business that promote Healthy, Active and Sustainable Living for more than 20 years, Kal Gullapalli and NB Group. The company has 45 locations across Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut.

"Since we partnered with Kal in 2020, EWC Growth's organization and footprint has grown three-fold. The fact that the company has been able to realize this level of growth through a global pandemic is a testament to the strength of Kal's leadership and the culture he's built. We're thrilled to partner with Robert who we believe is the perfect leader to spearhead the next phase of the company's rapid growth," said David Weston, Partner at North Castle Partners.

Mr. Fish said, "European Wax Center is one of the largest and faster growing out-of-home waxing brands in the United States, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. North Castle Partners and the leadership team at EWC Growth have built one of the top franchisees in the European Wax Center system and I am humbled to be partnering with them to help execute their ambitious growth plans."

Kal Gullapalli, who has served as CEO since the founding of the company in 2020, will transition into an active member of the Board of Directors role and continue to oversee development on an interim basis. The transition allows Mr. Gullapalli more time for family and other entrepreneurial pursuits.

"We're proud of the culture we have built at EWC Growth over the last few years and of the growth our team has achieved together. Robert's leadership and skill set fit perfectly to take over day-to-day leadership of the company and continue our focus on culture inside the walls of our centers for clients and employees. I am pleased to continue to support Robert, the Board and the rest of the EWC Growth leadership team as they move the business forward," said Mr. Gullapalli.

About EWC Growth

EWC Growth is one of the largest European Wax Center franchisees, currently operating 45 locations across Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut. European Wax Center continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with their innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience. Delivering a 360-degree guest experience, they also offer a collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results.

About North Castle Partners

North Castle Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on investments in consumer driven product and service businesses that promote healthy, active, and sustainable living. North Castle is a hands-on, value-added investor in high-growth, middle-market companies in the (i) fitness, recreation & sports, (ii) consumer health, (iii) beauty & personal care, (iv) home & leisure and (v) nutrition sectors, among others. North Castle's current portfolio includes well-known brands such as Barry's Bootcamp, Encore Vet Group, Glow Recipe, Genexa, VitaCup, Mack Weldon and Echelon. Prior portfolio company holdings include Equinox Fitness, Curves / Jenny Craig, Octane Fitness, Atkins Nutritionals, Contigo, Cascade, EAS, Doctor's Dermatologic Formula, Naked Juice, Flatout Flatbread and Avalon Organics / Alba Botanicals. North Castle partners with management teams and entrepreneurial founders to bring a wide range of strategic and operational capabilities to build world class companies by unlocking the exponential power of full potential partnerships. North Castle is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

