Fiji Airways pursues WorldClass rating

National carrier makes Fiji Day pledge to become recognised among elite airlines

NADI, Fiji, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Carrier has made a Fiji Day pledge to achieve APEX WorldClass accreditation by October 2023.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Andre Viljoen says the airline has set a new target based on a successful ramp up since December 1st 2021.

"APEX WorldClass accreditation is the new NorthStar for Fiji Airways. It is an elite group of airlines which have been recognised as the best in the aviation industry, and I see no reason why Fiji Airways can't reach this benchmark."

"We chose Fiji Day to announce this new journey and make this national pledge because this is more than an attempt to improve global ratings for the airline. It is a commitment to Fiji and its people that Fiji Airways, the flag-bearer, will always strive to present the best of the nation to the world."

WorldClass is an accreditation by APEX that recognizes an attainment of the highest standards of safety, well-being, sustainability, service and inclusiveness.

Mr Viljoen adds the pursuit for WorldClass 2023 is embedded in a vision born six years ago when Fiji Airways ranked 100th in the world.

"We made a decision in 2016 that the national carrier was not going to be just another small airline, and that we would never be satisfied with the status quo. Since then, we have continuously introduced improvements in every aspect of our business to be recognized among the best in the world."

"We have introduced new generation Airbus A350 XWBs, and Boeing Max 737 aircraft, and invested in the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy, which is a state-of-the-art facility. These investments and the substantial service awards have elevated aviation in Fiji to match the best in the world. We punch above our weight and are among the industry giants.

"Being acknowledged by the global aviation industry is something that all Fijians can be proud of, however we must never stop searching for the next challenge."

Mr Viljoen also added that Fiji Airways is already delivering world-class services in many aspects and he has full confidence in the team to achieve this coveted accreditation.

"The APEX WorldClass accreditation is the preeminent international recognition that all major airlines desire. It may seem daunting, but we at Fiji Airways have proven time and again that nothing is impossible when we set our minds to it. Our recent haul of awards is proof that we can do this."

Starting today, and over the next 12 months, Fiji Airways will implement service enhancements across the business at all perception points for our customers, industry partners and stakeholders both internally and externally.

It is our vision that as Fiji celebrates its 53rd Independence next year, its National Carrier will be announced as a WorldClass airline by APEX.

Images can be downloaded from HERE.

