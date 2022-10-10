Franchise Supplier Network (FSN) Hires Dean Hatzitheodosiou as Chief Sales Officer

Experienced Supplier Consultancy Service Connects Franchisors with the Right Suppliers to Suit Their Needs

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Supplier Network (FSN), the go-to resource for franchisors to discover best fit supplier partners for their business, has appointed Dean Hatzitheodosiou as Chief Sales Officer. In this new role, Hatzitheodosiou will lead FSN's Accelerator Program and educate suppliers about the company's Supplier Membership program.

Hatzitheodosiou, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE), has over 20 years of experience providing platforms and solutions to businesses across all industries, including leading the sales and business development efforts for FranchiseBlast and serving as Enterprise Sales Manager for FranConnect.

"Dean's experience as a sales professional in high-growth environments brings a refreshing and new take on technology in the franchising context," said Ryan Hicks, Managing Partner of Franchise Supplier Network. "This applies not only to technology requirements, but to the implementation of software to help grow your business, optimize its operations, and identify key areas for franchisors to focus on as they expand and grow."

Throughout his time in the franchising industry, Hatzitheodosiou has become especially adept at helping franchisors navigate the complicated world of franchise operations technology. Due to largely to his sales efforts with brands such as Duck Donuts, Walk-On's, Focus Brands and Recipe (Canada's largest multi-unit operator); FranchiseBlast was sold to industry technology leader FranConnect in December 2020.

"I love what FSN stands for and the service we are bringing to the franchise community. I have always loved making connections and helping to provide solutions to my partners, customers and friends," said Hatzitheodosiou. "With FSN, we are taking this to the next level by providing a true resource for franchisors to easily find that key solution, platform or supplier which will help solve key problems in their business. We can be the point of intersection for both suppliers and franchisors."

Notably, Hatzitheodosiou has also taken an active role in thought leadership within the franchise industry. Through speaking engagements at Franchise Springboard and serving as a mentor to countless franchise suppliers, Hatzitheodosiou has become well-known as a resource for suppliers to turn to when they're looking for the perfect way to approach a dream client.

"As FSN gains traction, the need for someone to focus on strategic growth of a business that will benefit both suppliers and franchisors quickly becoming a critical," Hicks added. "His vast experience in franchising and insider insight serves to strengthen FSN's ability to change the landscape of the franchisor-supplier relationship."

About Franchise Supplier Network

Franchise Supplier Network helps franchisors discover best fit supplier partners for their business & reduce their risk when doing so. At Franchise Supplier Network, we help emerging, regional, and national franchise organizations discover and connect with the perfect supplier partners for their specific needs and goals. Using our 80 years of collective experience in franchising, and our highly cultivated knowledge base and expert network, we identify the "best fit" partners to drive enterprise value and business outcomes. As your trusted advisors we can assist with supplier audits, recommendations, ideation sessions, and strategic guidance on effective implementation. We achieve this through our proven 4 step discovery and support process. The FSN Promise is aligned towards creating a better future for franchising, increased profitability and franchise business ownership. Our services are forever free for franchisors because of our membership-based model which gives proven franchise suppliers a dedicated platform to promote their services and contribute content and education within our community and media channels. For more information, visit www.franchisesuppliernetwork.com.

