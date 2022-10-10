Lumentum Expands Manufacturing Operations and Advanced R&D in Slovenia

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, today announced that it has expanded its manufacturing operations and advanced R&D in Škoflijica, Slovenia for specialty optical fibers that are essential components of many Lumentum products. This expansion more than doubles Lumentum's manufacturing and R&D footprint in Slovenia.

"I am very excited about the manufacturing and advanced R&D expansion in Slovenia," said Alex Schoenfelder, senior vice president and general manager of commercial lasers. "Specialty optical fibers are a key enabling component for industrial fiber lasers and increasingly for other new applications in the industrial, life sciences, and communications markets. Our team in Slovenia has given us unique fibers that enable differentiated performance and cost."

The state-of-the-art facility includes a Center of Excellence for advanced R&D to develop fundamental laser component technology in addition to products. The site includes a 137,000 square foot plot with plans for further future expansion to align capacity with the growing demand for specialty fibers in industrial, communications, and other growing new applications.

"The Lumentum Slovenia site is a shining example of successful deployment of Lumentum's Production System in a greenfield operation, and a resounding affirmation of our zero-defect quality and continuous improvement journey," said Misha Rozenberg, senior vice president, global operations, and chief quality officer. "The site has achieved the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, underscoring Lumentum's commitment to become a more sustainable company."

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

