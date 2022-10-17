CAZ Investments Announces $350 Million Commitment to Bonaccord Capital Partners II

As one of the largest GP Stakes investors, CAZ continues to invest and see unprecedented opportunity

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAZ Investments ("CAZ"), a Houston-based investment manager and Bonaccord Capital Partners ("Bonaccord"), a private equity firm focused on acquiring non-controlling equity interests in leading mid-sized alternative asset managers, today announced that CAZ has made a $350 million commitment to Bonaccord Capital Partners II (Bonaccord II").

CAZ and Bonaccord's long-term strategic partnership has resulted in over $1 billion in aggregate capital commitments since 2020. This latest allocation to Bonaccord II is representative of CAZ's continuing leadership in the General Partner Stakes ("GP Stakes") ecosystem, which allows the unique accessibility to invest in private market firms and the differentiated benefits they can deliver to investors.

"We are extremely pleased with our long-term strategic partnership with Bonaccord and its incredible team," said Christopher Zook, Chairman and CIO at CAZ. "We believe GP stakes represents a cornerstone allocation for an investor's portfolio that delivers substantial diversification across private equity, private credit, real estate and real assets, as well as across geography and industry. We hold the strong view that the compelling attributes of GP stakes provides both tremendous long-term upside while allowing better insulation for investors from any market downturns."

Ajay Chitkara, Managing Partner at Bonaccord Capital Partners said, "On behalf of my team at Bonaccord Capital, I want to say how thrilled we are with the major commitment from our longtime partners at CAZ Investments. We look forward to delivering outstanding results through exposure to ownership stakes in leading middle market private asset managers."

CAZ Investments' proprietary research and network identifies thematic investment opportunities across public and private markets. The CAZ team reviews ~1,500 private investments in a typical year, but usually invests in less than ten. Among CAZ Investments' guiding principles is that it will align its interests with its partners, meaning the firm will invest its capital first in everything it does and that investment advisors can invest a client's capital knowing that CAZ is directly aligned with that client's success.

About CAZ

CAZ is a Houston-based registered investment advisor with a focus on sourcing complex, thematic opportunities for its own proprietary investment and for its ecosystem of shareholder-owners and unaffiliated investment partners. CAZ has a 20-year track record of curating attractive opportunities spanning short sub-prime, disruptive technology, midstream energy, medical royalties, private credit, and GP minority investments. CAZ has quickly established itself as one of the world's largest investors in GP stakes. www.cazinvestments.com

About Bonaccord

Bonaccord focuses on making strategic minority investments in leading mid-sized alternative asset managers across private equity, private credit, real estate, and real assets globally. Bonaccord seeks to support long-term value creation for these sponsors by leveraging Bonaccord's strategic development capabilities and broader global network. Bonaccord is an affiliate of P10, Inc. ("P10"). Visit www.bonaccordcapital.com

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10's mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of June 30, 2022, P10 has a global investor base of over 2,700 investors across 49 states, 53 countries and six continents, which includes some of the world's largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit www.p10alts.com.

