BITWAVE ANNOUNCES NEW INTEGRATION WITH INTUIT QUICKBOOKS AND SPONSORSHIP OF QUICKBOOKS CONNECT

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwave, the first enterprise-focused digital asset finance platform designed to manage the intersection of cryptocurrency tax, accounting, and compliance, today announced that it has joined the QuickBooks App Store. This new integration helps accountants and businesses streamline and automate their crypto accounting and tax tracking needs by easily reconciling their digital assets within QuickBooks.

"We are thrilled to be joining the QuickBooks App Store," said Pat White, CEO, and Co-Founder of Bitwave. "Bitwave makes it easy for accounting professionals and business owners to manage all of their Web3 bookkeeping and accounting needs in one seamless platform by simply connecting their QuickBooks Online account with their Bitwave account."

Because of the complex accounting treatment for digital assets and cryptocurrencies, enhanced capabilities are required from accounting and financial systems. Bitwave can help automate reconciliation workflows, track your NFT, cryptocurrency, and DeFi activity and inventory, and report with confidence. Bitwave's addition to the QuickBooks App Store will provide business leaders and their accounting teams with the confidence they need to unlock the potential of digital assets.

Bitwave also announced that it is a sponsor of QuickBooks Connect 2022, December 7-9, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. The event features an exciting three-day experience dedicated to accounting professionals and QuickBooks platform developers and is designed to inspire and educate them on new ways to grow and evolve their businesses.

Bitwave is now available on the QuickBooks App Store at apps.com/Bitwave. Connecting your first QuickBooks file is free, forever. Find more information about Bitwave at www.bitwave.io .

About Bitwave

Bitwave is the first digital asset finance platform designed specifically to manage the intersection of cryptocurrency tax, accounting, and compliance, transforming unmanaged risk into strategic business advantage by enabling the financial revolution made possible by cryptocurrency. Bitwave powers bookkeeping, accounting, tax tracking, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, and treasury management for Decentralized Finance (DeFi), crypto, and NFTs.

The platform is used by accounting, operations and financial professionals who are eager to tap into all of the potential digital assets but have lacked the proper accounting protocols to do so in the past. The firm was founded in 2018 by technology entrepreneurs Pat White and Amy Kalnoki and is based in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit bitwave.io

