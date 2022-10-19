Knorr® Is "Calling All Chefs" To Develop Delicious, Nutritious Dishes - All Under $4 per Serving - in Fall Recipe Contest

Winning Recipes Will Receive $10,000 Prize and A Chance to Be Included in Knorr Recipe Collection

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knorr® is on a mission to empower the everyday home chef to create delicious, nutritious meals the whole family will love. Today, Knorr launches "Calling All Chefs," a contest for U.S. consumers to create their own signature recipes with one key challenge – each eligible recipe will need to stay under $4 per serving. The brand will select four winning recipes that include Knorr product(s), a protein and vegetable, with each winner receiving $10,000 and a chance to be included in Knorr recipe collection. Thanks to a wide-ranging portfolio of sauces, seasonings, sides, stocks and bouillons, there are endless possibilities to uplevel simple, affordable dishes using Knorr products.

To enter this recipe contest, participants will post an original video on their Instagram feed to introduce their unique recipe created using Knorr, while tagging the brand @Knorr and using #KnorrCalingAllChefs. The Knorr culinary team will judge recipes based on taste, presentation, and creativity. Consumers are encouraged to submit recipes that capitalize on food trends and simplicity (10 ingredients or less) for under $4 per serving, utilizing ingredients from Knorr Future 50 list. Four recipes will be chosen as winners and be awarded $10,000 each. The winners will be announced in December on Knorr social media platforms.

"With so many people cooking meals at home over the last few years, we are starting to face some recipe fatigue as families are often consuming the same dishes over and over again," said Gina Kiroff, Marketing Director for Knorr North America. "Through our 'Calling All Chefs' campaign, we hope to inspire people to have fun and get creative in the kitchen - using their favorite Knorr products – so that their families can enjoy a meal that is delicious and nutritious, all at an affordable price point of $4 per serving or less."

For the past 180 years, Knorr has been bringing families together by helping make delicious, and affordable dishes with its pasta and rice, seasonings, recipe mixes, gravies, sauces, and classic bouillon. Knorr flavorful pasta and rice dishes have zero artificial flavors, making weekly meal planning and preparation easy as well as tasty. Knorr bouillons are made with real spices to help create tasty bases for soups and stews. Knorr has made it their mission to create high-quality products, offer simple chef-developed recipes, and support organizations and initiatives that provide access to healthy foods. Knorr remains committed to its long history of making good food available to everyone.

To get people inspired, Knorr is sharing an Arroz Con Pollo recipe with an estimated price of $4 per serving.

Winners will be chosen on December 1, 2022 and announced on Knorr's social channels. For more information, visit Knorr for details.

About Knorr

Knorr believes that wholesome, nutritious food should be accessible and affordable to all. That's not a reality for everyone in today's America. That's why we're on a journey to ensure all Americans can create healthy meals they feel good about. Whether it's creating high-quality products, offering simple chef-developed recipes, or supporting organizations and initiatives that provide access to healthy foods, Knorr remains committed to its long history of making good food available to everyone.

The business was formed in 1838, when founder Carl Heinrich Knorr pioneered experiments in drying seasonings and vegetables to preserve their flavor and nutritional value. Since then, Knorr® has become an international brand offering a wide range of bouillons, soups, seasonings, sauces, soupy snacks, dressings, and frozen and ready-made meals.

