Semler to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 1, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2022, after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D., chief executive officer of Semler Scientific, will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET the same day. Andrew Weinstein, senior vice president, finance and accounting, Dennis Rosenberg, chief marketing officer, and Renae Cormier, head of corporate communications and business strategy, will join him on the call.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10172608/f4e5cb3c80. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

Domestic callers: 866-777-2509

International callers: 412-317-5413

Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the "Semler Scientific Call." The conference call will be archived on Semler Scientific's website at www.semlerscientific.com.

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. is a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Semler Scientific's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific's patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), cleared product, QuantaFlo®, is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, such as peripheral arterial disease (PAD). QuantaFlo® is used by Semler Scientific's customers to more comprehensively evaluate their patients for risk of mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), associated with a positive QuantaFlo® test. Semler Scientific has an agreement with a private company to exclusively market and distribute Insulin Insights™, an FDA-cleared software product that recommends optimal insulin dosing for diabetic patients in the United States, including Puerto Rico, except for selected accounts, and it made investments in this private software company and in another private company whose product, Discern™, is a test for early Alzheimer's disease. Semler Scientific continues to develop additional complementary innovative products in-house and seeks out other arrangements for additional products and services that it believes will bring value to its customers and to the company. Semler Scientific believes its current products and services, and any future products or services it may offer, positions it to provide valuable information to its customer base, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

