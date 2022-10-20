Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Expands into the Bronx, New York!

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is an industry leader in the fast casual restaurant space across the United States. The brand was founded in 2018 by Samantha and Salvatore Rincione on Long Island NY. Primarily found in the Mid-west and South the brand has started to break into the Northeast. This year they opened a location in Pittsburgh PA and are currently in development in Philadelphia. They have a significant number of units across the nation and continue to expand at a rapid pace. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ has set themselves apart from competition by catering to a wide variety of customers' needs and wants. The food at Crave is delicious, from the diversity in selection to the creativity in display, they have it all. Customers can enjoy smoked brisket, pulled pork, and pulled chicken, nachos, plates, or even on top of a hot dog! There are 20+ toppings to choose from and customers can create any kind of hot dog or sausage that they desire. Crave also offers sides, desserts, appetizer's and more! One of the most popular sights at Crave is the self-pour beer wall.

Crave has partnered with PourMyBeer to give customers an opportunity to pour their own drinks! Besides the food and drink, Crave strives to create a family fun atmosphere and hosts a great choice of games to play at the table, trivia and bingo nights, and karaoke! Additionally, Crave locations have ax throwing which is a great way to compete with family and friends in a fun and exciting atmosphere!

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is excited to announce its newest location in The Bronx, New York. "While we founded the brand in New York, we had a primary focus on the South and Mid-West. We have recently opened up territories in the Northeast and are seeing a lot of interest. The Bronx is a great demographic for our brand and we couldn't be more excited to begin searching for real estate here. We look forward to expanding further throughout the boroughs and the state." Crave Corporate.

