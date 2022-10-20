InventHelp Inventor Develops New Door Lock System (LGT-158)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to lock an exterior door to prevent tampering and potential break-ins," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the COOL SAFE LOCK. My design would offer an alternative to expensive and complicated electronic security systems."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to lock two residential doors together. In doing so, it prevents forced entry through an exterior door. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-158, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp