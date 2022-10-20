JW MARRIOTT ORLANDO, GRANDE LAKES UNVEILS COMPLETED MULTIMILLION DOLLAR RENOVATION

Luxury Resort Welcomes Guests with New Waterpark, Celebrated Poolside Restaurant, Refreshed Accommodations and an Enhanced Lobby Bar

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes has revealed its multimillion-dollar renovations to provide today's luxury traveler reimagined experiences.

The transformative project across the entire Grande Lakes Orlando resort, which also includes The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, offers guests continued legendary hospitality, enhancement of on-property, world-class experiences amongst 500 acres of natural setting—hidden in the heart of Orlando.

With the goal of seamlessly integrating the lush outdoor environment with the thoughtfully appointed interiors, JW Marriott Orlando's new amenities and offerings include: an expansive waterpark, an original culinary venue from award-winning chef John Tesar, refreshed guest rooms and suites, the introduction of inspired executive family suites, and a redesigned and upgraded lobby lounge.

"We are very excited about the completion of the repositioning of JW Marriott Orlando." said Greg Dickhens, a Managing Partner of Trinity Real Estate Investments LLC, one of the owners of the resort. "The well-appointed guestrooms, reimagined food and beverage offerings and the spectacular new water park and poolside amenities make the JW Marriott Orlando one of the best resorts in the United States. Along with the completed renovations of The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, the Grande Lakes Resort is a premier destination in Orlando of which we are extremely proud."

New Waterpark Experience

The newly reconfigured and expanded Grande Lakes Waterpark, inspired by the natural surroundings, now features a variety of private, full-service cabanas and a transformed outdoor space with six distinct zones that include a signature lazy river, Headwaters Slide Tower with three waterslides, a celebrated restaurant and a VIP firepit lounge—Oasis. With separate areas designed to encourage family fun or facilitate more secluded relaxation, the Grande Lakes Waterpark fits seamlessly into its lush environment and is set to become a primary attraction for guests looking for an all-ages vacation or luxury escape. Grande Lakes Orlando looks forward to welcoming guests to explore the new waterpark experience, open November 20, 2022.

New Poolside Dining

On the heels of earning one Star in the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Florida 2022 for his steak and seafood restaurant Knife & Spoon at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, chef John Tesar has opened the new poolside restaurant Knife Burger at JW Marriott Orlando. Part of the completed Grande Lakes Waterpark experience, guests can now enjoy creative and casual fare by Tesar without leaving the poolside area. Tesar's culinary mission with Knife Burger was to create the best tasting patty in town, sourcing beef from high-quality Texas-raised cattle at 44 Farms. Guests can pair their choice of burger with crispy fries or a handspun frosty shake.

New Lobby Lounge

The new EvrBar, open dusk to dawn on the lobby level, celebrates the natural Florida lifestyle, offering signature cocktails, craft beer and light bites. Situated next to Primo, the hotel's MICHELIN Guide Florida 2022 recommended restaurant, the newly restored EvrBar space boasts an elevated experience and panoramic views of the new waterpark through floor to ceiling windows.

New Guest Rooms & Suites

Each of the 1,010 accommodations at JW Marriott Orlando has been enhanced with new fixtures, textiles and furnishings optimized for an exceptional guest experience. Inspired by the 500-acres of lush grounds and lakes that surround Grande Lakes Orlando, the freshly updated spaces feature soft but rich tones with an overall serene and bright aesthetic to seamlessly integrate outdoor and indoor experiences across the hotel property.

For growing families, the hotel now offers seven new executive family suites with options for two- and three-bedrooms that feature built-in bunk beds perfect for teens and little ones, king-size beds for parents and separate living areas to give everyone the space they need to feel right at home. Families reserving a new family suite will receive a customized VIP pre-arrival experience that includes guest services' assistance in building an age-appropriate itinerary for the children visiting; one in-room amenity treat per night, ranging from a chocolate to milk and cookies; board games and books; and in-suite toys and activities geared for even the youngest guests.

Rates start at $1,400/night for a two-bedroom suite, which can accommodate up to eight guests, with rates for a three-bedroom suite starting at $1,800/night for up to 12 guests.

To celebrate the completion of renovations, guests can reserve the Grande Escape package. To book the package, use the following code: D3Q. The package includes: 20% off room rate, self-parking and a $50 nightly resort credit. Valid Nov 20-30 and Dec 20-26 at JW Marriott. Additionally, this package is available at The Ritz-Carlton, the adjoining hotel to the JW Marriot. Valid Dec 20-26 and offering complementary valet parking in place of self-parking.

JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes and The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes are owned by a joint venture among Trinity Real Estate Investments LLC and institutional investors.

For more information about JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes and to book a stay, please visit www.grandelakes.com.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as two picture-perfect pools and Grande Lakes Waterpark, which includes the guest-favorite lazy river. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant awarded one Star in the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Florida 2022 and led by award-winning chef John Tesar; and MICHELIN Guide Florida 2022-recommended Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grande Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

Follow Grande Lakes Orlando @grandelakesorlando on Instagram and grandelakesorlando on Facebook. Also, The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott on Twitter @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando, Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and @jwmorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando.

For more information, visit www.grandelakes.com.

